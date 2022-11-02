Duo Signs Lease For 1.8 GW Floating Wind Farm Off Shetland
Mainstream Renewable Power and Ocean Winds have signed a seabed lease agreement with Crown Estate Scotland worth $41.2 million for the development of a 1.8 GW floating offshore wind farm off Shetland.
The companies were appointed as the preferred bidder by Crown Estate Scotland during the ScotWind clearing process in August 2022.
With secured development rights, Mainstream and Ocean Winds decided to name the project Arven Offshore Wind Farm.
"As the Norwegian word for heritage or legacy, Arven provides a link to the proud Norse history of the Shetland Islands and to the legacy which both partners plan to create on site," Mainstream Renewable Powersaid.
"With a 50-50 ownership, both Mainstream and Ocean Winds are committed to developing floating offshore wind on an industrial scale, generating local jobs and opportunities in Scotland and the Shetland Islands. The site output has the potential to power the equivalent of over 2 million homes and save 3 million tons of carbon emissions each year," the companies said.
Mainstream and Ocean Winds are also major shareholders in the leading floating wind technology provider, Principle Power.
To contact the author, email username.eldina@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Writer
- Windfall Tax On Big Oil Is More Politics Than Real Threat
- Offshore Wind Set For $1 Trillion Investment In Next Decade
- ADNOC Hands Out $4 Billion Worth Of Drilling Deals
- Ithaca Energy Looking For Over $350M From London IPO
- Shell Adds Another Asset West Of Shetland
- OKEA Closes Wintershall Dea Stakes Buy In Three Offshore Fields
- NSTA Cuts Red Tape Saving Time And Money For Oil & Gas Industry
- Alberta Carbon Market Woos Speculators As Asset Manager Piles In
- Net-Zero Validation Getting Tougher For Companies
- Saipem Sells Onshore Drilling Business To KCA Deutag
- Top Headlines: The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading
- Unwanted Russian Oil Piles Up on Ships Anchored Near Singapore
- Exxon, Chevron Reap $31B Profit
- Petrobras Makes Thickest Ever Oil Discovery In Brazil History
- Biden Scolds Oil Giants For Handing Record Profits To Investors
- Sembcorp Scraps Keppel O&M Merger, Opts For $3.2B Acquisition
- Beginning Of The End For Gas-Fired Power In Europe
- Near Term Oil Price Dynamics Distorted on Multiple Levels
- Biden Urges Oil Companies To Cut Prices As Shell Profit Doubles
- Russia Export Windfall Finds Sanctions Haven
- Roslyn Expected to Become Hurricane
- Diesel Hits Chaos Mode
- The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading
- EIA Drops Oil Price Forecasts for 2022 and 2023
- Oil and Gas Majors Hiring Right Now
- CNOOC Limited Announces First Deep-Deep Large Gas Field
- Top Headlines: Diesel Hits Chaos Mode and More
- USA Oil Groups React to Biden Measures
- New Disturbance Over Southwest Gulf of Mexico
- USA Underground Storage Injection 2nd Largest on Record