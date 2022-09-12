Duo Set To Work On Darwin Pipeline Duplication Off Australia

Van Oord and DEME have been awarded a contract from Allseas to support the Darwin Pipeline Duplication Project, located off Northern Australia.

Dutch maritime services firm Van Oord and offshore installation firm DEME have been awarded a contract from Allseas to support the Darwin Pipeline Duplication Project, located offshore Northern Australia.

The joint venture will be responsible for providing support for the shallow water pipeline installation scope in Northern Territory waters including trenching, pipe pull operations, and rock placement work.

Van Oord and DEME will carry out trenching, pipe pull operations, and prepare the shore crossing at the landfall location near the Darwin LNG plant. Additionally, rock placement works will be performed to protect the pipeline.

A cutter suction dredger, trailing suction hopper dredger and backhoe dredger will be deployed for this project, as well as a fallpipe vessel for the rock placement works and a linear pulling winch for the pipe pull. Project preparations will commence immediately.

“DEME is delighted to be returning to Australia. We already have extensive experience through important projects like Wheatstone and Gladstone. Here, we also successfully worked together with Van Oord. Our expert team has in-depth knowledge of the local safety culture and stringent environmental standards Australia has in place. DEME and Van Oord both have large fleets of modern equipment which enables us to choose the most suitable vessels, and to give our client Allseas a flexible and efficient solution,” Hugo Bouvy, Managing Director of DEME Offshore, said.

“Van Oord is very pleased to be working in Australia again after having successfully completed the Ichthys LNG project in the Darwin Harbor. Executing complex multidisciplinary projects in challenging marine environments is our expertise and we are keen to, together with DEME, contribute to Australia’s energy infrastructure,” Maurits den Broeder, Managing Director at Van Oord Offshore, added.

To remind, Santos made a final investment decision for the Darwin Pipeline Duplication Project in late August. This will extend the Barossa Gas Export Pipeline to the Darwin LNG facility and allow for the repurposing of the existing Bayu-Undan to Darwin pipeline to facilitate carbon capture and storage options.

Gas from the Barossa field, located 185 miles north of Darwin, is intended to replace the current supply from the Bayu-Undan facility located in Timor-Leste. First gas production at Darwin LNG using Barossa gas is targeted for the first half of 2025.

Adding the Darwin Pipeline Duplication project is estimated to increase Santos’ share of capital expenditure for the Barossa project by approximately $311 million. The Barossa joint venture has agreed with the Darwin LNG joint venture partners to terminate the toll arrangement for using the original Bayu-Undan to Darwin LNG pipeline, reducing operating expenses for Barossa.

Work is scheduled to begin on the Darwin Pipeline Duplication project in 2023, subject to Commonwealth and Northern Territory regulatory approvals. A final investment decision on Bayu-Undan CCS is targeted for 2023. Santos stated that it continued to work with the Australian and Timor-Leste governments to establish regulatory frameworks to support future CCS operations.

