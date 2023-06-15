Duke Energy to Sell Renewables Business to Brookfield for $2.8B
Charlotte-based Duke Energy is selling its utility-scale commercial renewables business to Brookfield Renewable in a deal valued at approximately $2.8 billion, including non-controlling tax equity interests and the assumption of debt.
Brookfield Renewable will acquire Duke Energy Renewables, a fully integrated developer and operator of renewable power assets in the USA with 5,900 megawatts (MW) of operating and under construction wind, utility-scale solar and storage assets, and a 6,100-MW development pipeline that is “well positioned to benefit from a highly supportive regulatory backdrop and growing demand for renewable energy from commercial and industrial buyers”, Brookfield Renewable said in a news release.
The primary operations of the business will remain in Charlotte, North Carolina and the Duke Energy employees that support the business will transition over to Brookfield to maintain business continuity for its operations and customers, according to the release.
The sale, expected to close by the end of 2023, is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act.
Duke Energy's expected net proceeds from this transaction are approximately $1.1 billion, subject to certain customary adjustments. The company said it will utilize the proceeds to strengthen its balance sheet and avoid additional holding company debt issuances, allowing the company to focus on the growth of its regulated businesses, including investments to enhance grid reliability and help incorporate over 30,000 MW of regulated renewable energy into its system by 2035.
"As one of the country's largest renewable energy operators, Brookfield has the resources to support the continued growth and success of the Commercial Renewables' portfolio", Duke Energy Chair, President, and CEO Lynn Good said. "This sale is an important step in our transition into a purely regulated company with significant grid and clean energy investment plans that will deliver benefits to our customers and stakeholders."
"With this acquisition, we are adding a scale operating renewable platform with a full suite of in-house capabilities and a proven management team experienced in operations and development", Brookfield Renewable CEO Connor Teskey said. "We are also adding to our pipeline of renewable development projects, solidifying our position as one of the largest renewable energy businesses in the U.S. with almost 90,000 megawatts of operating and development assets."
Meanwhile, Duke Energy said it also continues to make strong progress on a separate sale underway for its distributed energy business, which is also expected to close by year-end 2023.
According to the company website, Duke Energy’s electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers, while its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in the USA. The company is executing an “aggressive clean energy transition” to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.
Brookfield Renewable is the flagship listed renewable power company of Brookfield Corporation, a global alternative asset manager with over $825 billion of assets under management. The company says it operates one of the world's largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable power platforms, with hydroelectric, wind, utility-scale solar, and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio totals approximately 31,600 MW of installed capacity and includes a development pipeline with approximately 131,900 MW of renewable power assets.
To contact the author, email rteodoro.editor@outlook.com
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
Editor
- Oil Demand Growth to Slow Almost to a Halt in Coming Years: IEA
- Canada Oil and Gas 2023 Outlook Encouraging: Industry Group
- India's Infinite to Build Oil Refinery in UAE: State Media
- Michigan PSC Awards $50MM in Grants for Low-Carbon Energy Projects
- OMV Petrom Discovers New Crude, Gas Deposits in Romania
- Analyst Looks at Decreasing Oil Price
- Iberdrola Secures Over $1B from EIB for Renewables Projects
- Oil Falls as Surging Stockpiles and Fed Signals Damage Sentiment
- Alberta Leader Vows Pushback vs Energy Decarbonization
- India's Infinite to Build Oil Refinery in UAE: State Media
- Algeria's National Oil Firm Awards Contract for $1.5B Complex
- Michigan PSC Awards $50MM in Grants for Low-Carbon Energy Projects
- UNDP Hits Pivotal Milestone in FSO Safer Operation
- Solar Costs to Disrupt Global Energy Markets: Think-Tank
- OMV Petrom Discovers New Crude, Gas Deposits in Romania
- USA EIA Hikes Up 2023 and 2024 Brent Oil Price Forecasts
- Carbon Capture, CO2 Removal to Play Key Decarbonization Role: S&P Global
- Biden Urged to Demand Climate Emergency as Smoke Chokes Washington
- Generative AI Will Have Profound Impact Across Sectors
- Macquarie Group Reveals Oil Market Outlook
- Oil Down as Demand Concerns Supercede Saudi Cuts
- Aker BP Completes Record-Breaking Drill for North Sea Discovery
- Improved Wage Offer Ends North Sea Dispute
- North America Finally Breaks Rig Loss Streak
- Chevron Starts Up Gorgon Extension Project
- Which Generation Is Most in Demand in Oil, Gas Right Now?
- Who Is the Most Prolific Private Oil and Gas Producer in the USA?
- Is There a Danger That Oil and Gas Runs out of Financing?
- What Will World Oil Demand Be in 2023?
- North America Rig Count Reduction Rumbles On
- Saudis Remind Global Oil Market Who is King
- What New Oil and Gas Jobs Will Exist in the Future?
- USA Oil and Gas Supported Nearly 11MM Jobs
- What Does a 2023 USA Recession Mean for Oil and Gas in the Country?
- ExxonMobil Sells Williston Assets