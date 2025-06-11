Duke Energy Plans to Build 1.4 GW Gas Power Plant in South Carolina

It hopes to start construction 2027 and put the facility into operation by 2031.

Duke Energy Corp. said it intends to apply to the Public Service Commission of South Carolina for a 1.4-gigawatt natural gas-fired power plant in Anderson County.

It hopes to start construction 2027 and put the facility into operation by 2031.

“As part of the company's responsibility to serve nearly 860,000 retail electric customers across 30 South Carolina counties, Duke Energy needs to build and enable large amounts of new generation quickly to keep up with the success the state is seeing in economic development and population growth”, Duke Energy said in an online statement.

The plant is planned to be built on nearly 200 acres on Highway 81 South near True Temper Road. “The site is advantageous and would use existing transmission infrastructure nearby to provide about 1,400 megawatts of electricity to support the homes and businesses of a rapidly growing region and state”, Duke Energy said.

“The innovative design of the facility would also significantly reduce the need for large amounts of water, creating less burden on the county's infrastructure”.

Duke Energy added, “The project will benefit from the significant partnership recently announced between Duke Energy and GE Vernova to provide natural gas turbines and other associated equipment - manufactured in Greenville, S.C. - to meet the growing needs of advanced manufacturing, data centers and population growth”.

Under the partnership, GE Vernova agreed to supply up to 11 gas turbines and associated equipment through the expansion of its Greenville factory.

Several government officials expressed support for the project, with Governor Henry McMaster saying, "South Carolina's continued prosperity depends on reliable, forward-looking energy projects like this one”.

"We are at a critical point in planning for South Carolina's reliable, affordable and resilient energy future”, commented Duke Energy South Carolina president Tim Pearson. “By enacting the S.C. Energy Security Act, Gov. McMaster and the Legislature have provided a comprehensive path forward for energy policy that will guide our state's continued success for many years to come”.

Duke Energy expects the project to create about 600 jobs during peak construction and up to 30 full-time jobs when the plant goes into service.

According to the company, its resource plan, already approved by the state utility regulator, also involves deploying “new generation methods such as hydrogen-capable natural gas resources and fuel-free renewable energy sources like solar and battery storage”.

“As we pursue near-term actions, we're evaluating sites across South Carolina to find reliable and cost-effective options for implementing this strategy, benefiting our customers and communities”, it says on its website.

