Duke Energy Gets Emergency Authorization to Respond to Southeast Heat Wave

The United States Department of Energy (DOE) has issued an emergency order to ensure the Southeast U.S. grid handles a surging power demand amid high temperatures.

It has authorized Duke Energy Carolina to operate specific electric generating units within the company’s area at maximum generation output levels, the DOE said in an online statement.

The DOE said the order, authorized by Section 202(c) of the Federal Power Act, is in effect June 24-25.

Section 202(c) of the FPA gives the DOE the power to support energy companies in serving their customers during emergencies when they would otherwise struggle to provide Americans with reliable, consistent power. This is achieved by waiving federal, state, or local environmental laws and regulations. However, these waivers have limitations to ensure public safety and interests are prioritized, the DOE said.

“As electricity demand reaches its peak, Americans should not be forced to wonder if their power grid can support their homes and businesses”, said Energy Secretary Chris Wright. “This order ensures Duke Energy Carolina can supply its customers with consistent and reliable power throughout peak summer demand”.

