DT Midstream Completes Bolt-On Midwest Pipelines Acquisition

Detroit-based wellhead-to-market array of services provider DT Midstream, Inc. has completed the acquisition of a portfolio of three Federal Energy Regulatory Commission-regulated natural gas transmission pipelines from ONEOK, Inc.

The company said in a media release that the acquisition is effective as of 11:59 p.m. CT on December 31, 2024. The total bill for the acquisition landed at $1.2 billion, it said.

“The bolt-on acquisition of these premier pipelines is fully aligned with our pure play natural gas strategy”, said David Slater, DT Midstream President, and CEO. “This acquisition also increases the revenue contribution from our pipeline segment, supported by take-or-pay contracts with strong credit quality utility customers”.

DT Midstream has acquired 100 percent operating ownership in Guardian Pipeline, Midwestern Gas Transmission, and Viking Gas Transmission. The acquired pipelines have a total capacity of more than 3.7 billion cubic feet per day with approximately 1,300 miles across seven states in the attractive Midwest market region.

“We are happy to have on board the team members that support these assets, both in field operations and in DT Midstream’s new Tulsa office”, added Slater.

DT Midstream added that Guardian Pipeline, L.L.C. is an approximately 260-mile interstate pipeline that is interconnected to its Vector Pipeline, the Chicago Hub, and serves key Wisconsin demand centers.

Midwestern Gas Transmission is an interstate pipeline that stretches about 400 miles and operates in both directions, linking Appalachian supply to the Midwest market area from Tennessee to the Chicago Hub. This pipeline is connected to the Guardian Pipeline, DT Midstream said. Viking Gas Transmission is an approximately 675-mile interstate pipeline that connects key utility customers in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and North Dakota to Canadian supply at Emerson, Manitoba, DT Midstream added.

At the start of December, DT Midstream secured $650 million through private senior secured notes offering, to partly fund the acquisition.

