DSME Gets $554M Jansz-Io Order From Chevron
South Korea’s Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) has won a deal worth $554m from Chevron to build a field control station for the Jansz-Io gas field project off Western Australia.
The field control station will be built at the Okpo Shipyard in Geoje and is scheduled to be completed by the third quarter of 2025. The gas field will supply gas to the Australian Gorgon LNG plant, also operated by Chevron.
“We succeeded in winning orders for offshore plants for two consecutive years for the first time since 2014. This shows recognition of Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering’s experience in building offshore plants. We will do our best to deliver the project on time,” a DSME official said.
DSME stated it has received around $970 million in orders so far this year, which is six times more than in the same period in 2021. Apart from the Jansz-Io order from Chevron, it secured orders for two LNG carriers from Maran Gas which the builder will deliver in the second half of 2025.
As for Jansz-lo, it is part of the Chevron-operated Gorgon Project, a grouping of different fields and one of the world’s largest natural gas developments. The field is located around 125 miles offshore the northwestern coast of Western Australia, and 85 miles from Barrow Island, at water depths of approximately 4,600 feet.
Chevron sanctioned the Jansz-Io $4 billion project in July 2021. Subsea compression technology will maintain gas supply from the field to the three existing LNG trains and gas plant on Barrow Island.
As a modification of the existing Gorgon development, the development will involve the construction and installation of a 27,000-ton normally unattended floating field control station, some 6,500 tons of subsea compression infrastructure, and an 85-mile subsea power cable linked to Barrow Island.
In November 2021, Chevron awarded two deals for the project. The first one was to Aker Solutions for the provision of dynamic subsea umbilicals. This is a second contract won by Aker Solutions on the Jansz-Io project. The initial deal was for the provision of a subsea compression system.
The other was awarded to Saipem for transportation and installation activities planned to start in 2024. They will be conducted using Saipem’s Constellation vessel.
In the summer of last year, ABB won an order worth approximately $120 million to supply the overall electrical power system for Jansz-Io while Baker Hughes was tapped to deliver subsea compression manifold technology for the project.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
