Drydocks World-Dubai Enters Strategic Partnership With Silverstream
Drydocks World-Dubai has entered a strategic agreement with a maritime technology company, Silverstream Technologies, to promote the use of air lubrication technology, for the vessels that enter the busy shipyard each year.
Drydocks World-Dubai, a subsidiary of DP World, is the largest center in the Middle East for ship repair, conversion, new builds, rigs, and MRO projects, with a particular focus on renewables and energy efficiency projects.
Air lubrication is an approved technology under the IMO’s Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) for newbuilds, as well as the Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI), and the Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) requirements, which come into effect in 2023. The agreement with Silverstream will see Drydocks World-Dubai become an approved installation provider of Silverstream’s technology on a wide variety of retrofit projects which will support owners in meeting pressing efficiency regulations.
The partners will work together to promote the Silverstream System, while closely sharing knowledge on both the technical and commercial aspects of its installation procedures. The partnership marks another step in Silverstream’s global expansion, collaborating with the very best yards and supply chain partners around the world to utilize their local relationships and expertise.
"We are pleased to sign this partnership with Silverstream, an innovative provider of clean technology, as part of our commitment to enhancing the environmental performance of shipping. Together, we intend to share technical expertise and promote a proven efficiency solution to minimize the maritime industry's carbon footprint," said Rado Antolovic, CEO of Drydocks World.
"We are proud to announce our collaboration with Drydocks World-Dubai, a global leader in ship repair, conversion, and newbuilding services. As a highly respected yard with decades of experience, it will help boost adoption of our proven Silverstream System; strengthening the reliability and integrity of our supply chain, and raising awareness of our technology’s capacity to improve ship efficiency and operational flexibility," added Noah Silberschmidt, Founder & CEO, Silverstream Technologies.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
Writer
- 88 Energy Makes 1 Billion Barrel Oil Announcement
- Can Europe Live Without Russian Gas?
- Offshore Wind Round To Decarbonize UK Offshore O&G Infrastructure
- Big Oil To Go Deep Into Trillion-Dollar Offshore Wind Industry
- Aker BP To Invest $700Mn In Alvheim Subsea Tie-In
- California Adopts Historic Offshore Wind Goals
- Cuba Supertanker Blaze Under Control
- IEA Sees Little Chance OPEC+ Will Supply More Oil
- Exxon Eyes Global Trading Expansion
- No Offer For Kistos From Serica Energy
- What Fueled Oil Price Downtrend?
- Oil Prices Drop to Levels Not Seen in Months
- USA Senate Passes Inflation Reduction Act
- Oil Supermajors Continue to Hold Back on Investment
- Renewables Picking Up, E&P Firms Pen 82.5 GW Of Deals In 1H 2022
- W. Virginia Bans Five Banks From State Deals Over O&G, Coal Stance
- USA Drops Rigs
- ConocoPhillips Profit Jumps To Over $5 Billion
- Sval Energy Buying Norwegian Subsidiary Of Suncor Energy
- Brent-WTI Oil Price Spread at Highest Point Since 2014
- Ships Seized in Mariupol
- Oil Prices Hit Levels Not Seen Since April
- Over A Quarter Of Turbines Installed On Formosa 2 Wind Farm
- Saudis to Hike Oil Price to Record
- Pantheon Hits Multiple Oil Reservoirs At Second Alkaid Well
- Analyst Gives Year-End Oil Price Warning
- Guyana Just Keeps On Giving As Exxon Makes Two More Discoveries
- American Drivers Grab $3.11-a-Gallon Gas in Mexico
- Guyana Going Big League With O&G Revenues To Pass $1 Bn In 2022
- Top Headlines: Ships Seized in Mariupol and More