Drydocks World-Dubai Enters Strategic Partnership With Silverstream

Drydocks World-Dubai has entered a strategic agreement with a maritime technology company, Silverstream Technologies, to promote the use of air lubrication technology, for the vessels that enter the busy shipyard each year.

Drydocks World-Dubai, a subsidiary of DP World, is the largest center in the Middle East for ship repair, conversion, new builds, rigs, and MRO projects, with a particular focus on renewables and energy efficiency projects.

Air lubrication is an approved technology under the IMO’s Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) for newbuilds, as well as the Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI), and the Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) requirements, which come into effect in 2023. The agreement with Silverstream will see Drydocks World-Dubai become an approved installation provider of Silverstream’s technology on a wide variety of retrofit projects which will support owners in meeting pressing efficiency regulations.

The partners will work together to promote the Silverstream System, while closely sharing knowledge on both the technical and commercial aspects of its installation procedures. The partnership marks another step in Silverstream’s global expansion, collaborating with the very best yards and supply chain partners around the world to utilize their local relationships and expertise.

"We are pleased to sign this partnership with Silverstream, an innovative provider of clean technology, as part of our commitment to enhancing the environmental performance of shipping. Together, we intend to share technical expertise and promote a proven efficiency solution to minimize the maritime industry's carbon footprint," said Rado Antolovic, CEO of Drydocks World.

"We are proud to announce our collaboration with Drydocks World-Dubai, a global leader in ship repair, conversion, and newbuilding services. As a highly respected yard with decades of experience, it will help boost adoption of our proven Silverstream System; strengthening the reliability and integrity of our supply chain, and raising awareness of our technology’s capacity to improve ship efficiency and operational flexibility," added Noah Silberschmidt, Founder & CEO, Silverstream Technologies.

