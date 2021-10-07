Drydocks Starts FSO Pargo Conversion Project For Perenco
Drydocks World Dubai, part of DP World, has started work on the conversion of an Aframax tanker capable of carrying 700,000 barrels of oil into a floating storage and offloading (FSO) unit.
Drydocks said that the extensive modification and life extension work would include the provision of a new hull coating, designed to make the FSO’s performance reliable for uninterrupted service for the next 20 years for offshore operation.
Other work includes fabrication and installation of an external turret for weather waning, helideck fabrication and integration, metering skid installation and modification to cargo system, and installation of a hose reel and crane.
“Today is an important milestone for Drydocks World as we begin work on a conversion project for our customer, Dixstone, subsidiary of Perenco, an Oil Company based in Paris,” COO of Drydocks World Neil Millar said. “With our extensive industry knowledge, world-class facilities, and talented team of engineering experts Drydocks World is a trusted partner to the shipping and offshore oil & gas industry, delivering projects safely, on time, and to the highest standards.”
It is worth noting that Drydocks World recently launched a digital transformation project to deliver operational efficiencies and improved customer services.
“Our people will be better equipped to do their jobs by working with real-time data, integrative platforms, and improved knowledge-sharing that will enable them to focus on the areas of their expertise,” CEO of Drydocks World Rado Antolovic claimed.
“Our Dixstone team is excited to lay the first milestone of FSO Pargo conversion works. We look forward to delivering to our client Perenco Petroleo e Gas do Brasil a high-quality project on time and within budget. Together with Drydocks World, we will focus our efforts through the conversion works on safely reaching this shared goal,” project manager of FSO Pargo Thomas Milani stated.
It is worth that Perenco has been operating the Pargo, Carapeba, and Vermelho concessions with 100 percent stakes. These fields are located 43.5 miles off the coast of the state of Rio de Janeiro in water 330 feet deep.
The production from the three fields started in 1988. The fields are located in shallow water with reservoir depths between 8,900 to 12,300 feet.
The Pargo cluster currently produces 5,000 boepd from six production platforms. All the crude oil is exported from the Garoupa platform to the onshore terminal at Cabiunas.
To contact the author, email bojan.lepic@rigzone.com
Editor | Rigzone
