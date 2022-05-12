Dryad Highlights Trouble in Black Sea

A country report published by the IEA outlines that the Black Sea-Sea of Azov region in the south is one of three regions where hydrocarbon resources in Ukraine are concentrated.

Dryad Global highlighted troubling events in the Black Sea in its latest Maritime Security Threat Advisory (MSTA), which was updated on May 9.

According to the MSTA, on May 3 a drifting mine in the Black Sea was defused in the Gulf of Odessa. The MSTA went on to note that on May 6 Ukrainian media reported that an Admiral Grigorich class-frigate of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, the Admiral Makarov, was on fire near Snake Island after being hit by Ukrainian Neptune anti-ship missiles. A day later, reports emerged alongside footage that a Russian Landing Ship supplying a TOR anti-aircraft missile system to Snake island was hit by Ukrainian TB2 drones, the MSTA stated. Russia has denied reports that a Russian warship was hit, the MSTA highlighted.

A country report published by the International Energy Agency (IEA) in April 2020 outlines that the Black Sea/Sea of Azov region in the south is one of three regions where hydrocarbon resources in Ukraine are concentrated.

Looking elsewhere, Dryad’s latest MSTA pointed out that armed clashes occurred in Al-Zawiya, Libya, on May 5. This is the second instance of clashes in Al-Zawiya in less than a month after clashes between the Refinery Protection Brigade and the Al-Shurafa Brigade damaged an oil refinery, Dryad outlined.

“This comes amidst reports that Libya oil exports hit an 18-month low following a series of port and oil field closures amid heightening political tensions,” Dryad Global noted in the MSTA.

“In addition, the force majeure at Brega oil port continues, and oil exports from Zueitina port have halted again after a temporary resumption,” the company added.

The company’s latest MSTA also revealed that the Mozambique assembly passed a bill on May 4 to activate the nation’s specialized maritime courts as part of the country’s effort to fight offshore crimes.

“The courts will offer a more efficient and streamlined process to prosecute maritime crimes, with the intent of functioning as a deterrent to maritime criminals,” Dryad Global stated in the MSTA.

“Historically, there have been sporadic attacks and robberies of small passenger and fishing vessels by ASWJ off the island of Quifuque, Macomia and between Palma and Pemba. These events do not present a heightened risk to commercial shipping transiting off the coast,” the company added.

