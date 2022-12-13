Dryad Global Highlights Reports of Vessel Shootings

Dryad Global’s latest Maritime Security Threat Advisory (MSTA) has highlighted reports of vessel shootings within West Africa and the Indian Ocean.

In West Africa an incident was reported 50nm south of Malabo Island, the MSTA outlined, adding that reporting indicated a vessel was outbound Kribi when it was approached by a skiff and that “three shots were reported to have been fired at the vessel”.

“The vessel is understood to have taken evasive measures after which no further activity occurred. This is the first incident in this location since a vessel was fired upon 20nm offshore Bata in January 2022,” the MSTA noted.

“Incidents of vessels being fired upon with no follow up action or attempt to board remain highly irregular within the Gulf of Guinea accounting for only five percent of all incidents within 2022 and four percent across the past 24 months. Vessels should continue to exercise caution when transiting the waters of the Gulf of Guinea and report any irregularities,” the MSTA added.

In the Indian Ocean an incident was reported within the Northern Bab al Mandab Strait, the MSTA outlined. A vessel was reported to have been approached by two skiffs with shots fired towards the vessel, the MSTA stated, adding that it was reported that the embarked AST returned fire “causing the skiffs to withdraw”.

“Incidents of vessels being fired upon within the wider Red Sea and Gulf of Aden remain rare with only one incident of this nature reported within 2022,” the MSTA noted.

“From the details of the incident there is no evidence of piratical intent. Incidents within this region remain highly irregular and a near total absence of piratical incidents across a protracted timeframe. The wider Red Sea and Gulf of Aden region is a region of c20,000 transits annually. Across the past 12 months there have been 21 reported incidents throughout the entire Indian ocean the vast majority attributable to incidents of low-level maritime crime in ports and incidents associated with geopolitical events and conflict overspill,” the MSTA added.

“Vessels should continue to exercise caution when transiting the lower Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and other areas where conflict overspill, illicit trade and traffic density are prevailing risk factors,” the MSTA continued.

According to the latest MSTA, total incidents in West Africa are down 36 percent compared to the same period last year, while total incidents in the Indian Ocean are down five percent within the same timeframe.

In its previous MSTA, which was released on December 5, Dryad Global highlighted that the last reporting period had seen “little incident activity globally”. The company noted that the hiatus came off the back of a period of “unusually high activity, particularly within the Strait of Malacca and Singapore where seven incidents were reported within a five-day period”.

