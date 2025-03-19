Drones Start Fire at Russian Oil Depot Near Damaged CPC Link

The attack came just hours after Russia's President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump discussed the war in Ukraine.

A Ukrainian drone strike started a fire at a Russian oil depot connected to the Caspian Pipeline Consortium pumping station damaged in an attack last month.

The depot, located in the village of Kavkazskaya, halted all operations early Wednesday, according to a statement from the regional emergency service. The facility was used to send Russian crude to the Kropotkinskaya pumping station, part of the CPC export conduit, until the station halted operations in mid-February.

The attack came just hours after Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump discussed the war in Ukraine. While Putin refused to commit to a 30-day ceasefire, he agreed to a possible plan under which both sides pause strikes on energy infrastructure for the same duration.

Still, Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine came under massive Russian drone attack overnight, that also targeted energy projects, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

The CPC infrastructure, stretched between Kazakhstan’s giant oil fields and Russia’s Black Sea coast, is the single-largest route for exports of Kazakh barrels. It also ships some crude from Russian projects. The latest attack highlights the vulnerability of the route that’s key for the nation and its European buyers.

“The CPC pipeline continues its operations,” the project’s press service said. “The Kropotkinskaya pumping station is still not operational and repair works there are underway,” so the damaged depot has not impacted flows, it said.

However, Russia’s state-run crude-pipeline operator Transneft PJSC said the attack on the oil depot would affect operations.

Last year, the facility supplied a total of 1.51 million tons to the pipeline system, and the 2025 supply plan, adjusted after the February strike, was set at 1.13 million tons, Transneft said in a statement on its website. That’s equivalent to around 23,000 barrels a day, based on 7.33 barrel-to-ton conversion ratio, according to Bloomberg calculations.

The fact that the strike on Kavkazskaya happened after the call between Putin and Trump, “shows the intentions of the Kyiv regime to disrupt the peace initiatives,” according to Transneft’s statement.

However, the volumes that may not get into the CPC system as a result of the Kavkazskaya attack, are only a fraction of the total CPC flows, which normally hold well above 1 million barrels a day.

If Trump’s plan to stop Russia and Ukraine from mutual attacks on energy infrastructure works, it would reduce risks for Russian and Kazakh oil exports via onshore pipelines, like Druzhba and the CPC. It would also support Russian refinery runs, hindered by near-daily Ukrainian drone attacks this year.