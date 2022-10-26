Drone-Driven Explosions Occur Near Crude Oil Tanker
Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp (OET) has announced that two “drone-driven” explosions occurred in “close proximity” to its Nissos Kea tanker.
“In the afternoon of 21 October 2022, while the vessel had called for loading at the port of Ash Shihr in Yemen, there were two drone-driven explosions in close proximity,” OET stated.
“Neither explosion impacted the vessel. All crew is safe and unharmed. There was no damage to the vessel and no pollution. Accordingly, our Master sailed the vessel from the loading port and she is now in international waters,” OET added.
“All necessary precautionary measures were duly taken beforehand and during the incident. The relevant authorities have been kept closely informed, as required,” OET continued.
OET noted that it was satisfied that its health and safety protocols, “which are well-designed to deal with such circumstances”, were appropriately applied to ensure the safety of its vessel and its crew in a timely manner.
Dryad Global highlighted the incident in its latest Maritime Security Threat Advisory (MSTA), stating, “reporting indicates that on 21 October 22, there were two drone explosions in close proximity to Marshall Islands Tanker M/T Nissos KEA whilst calling for loading at Ash Shihr port”.
“Following the expiration of the UN-brokered truce agreement, Houthi rebels have threatened to return to attacks within the maritime domain, including in the Gulf of Aden and Bab Al Mandeb strait,” Dryad Global added in the MSTA.
“This has included threats to disrupt vessels headed to SLC countries, as well as demands that all companies cease the export of oil. The Aden-based ministry of Transportation has urged foreign companies to continue oil, gas, and mineral export operations in government-controlled areas and not to comply with Houthi demands or threats,” Dryad Global continued.
OET’s website shows that the Nissos Kea is a very large crude carrier built in March this year. According to vesselfinder.com, Nissos Kea is en-route to the port of Huizhou, China, and is expected to arrive there on November 7.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
