Drone Strikes Leave Thousands Without Power

Ukraine and Russia traded drone strikes overnight, continuing a pattern of targeting energy infrastructure that left thousands without electricity.

Around 22,000 people remain without electricity in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine after an overnight attack, Governor Oleh Synyehubov said on Telegram. Russian strikes also hit energy facilities in Ukraine’s Chernihiv region where teams are working to restore power, local authorities said on Monday.

“There are currently partial power outages in 24 communities, affecting 5,400 residents,” Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov of Russia’s Belgorod region said Monday on Telegram. “Restoration work is ongoing,” said Gladkov, who earlier reported nearly 40,000 residents had lost power.

Both Moscow and Kyiv have increased strikes on energy infrastructure in recent weeks. Ukraine has particularly targeted Russian refineries as it seeks to curb energy revenue feeding the Kremlin’s war machine and limit supplies to the front lines, while Russian attacks have hit gas and electricity facilities ahead of the winter heating season.

Last month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said “a strictly symmetrical response to Russia’s strikes on infrastructure” would “accelerate the path to ending the war.”

Ukraine’s Air Defense said it shot down 83 out of 116 drones launched at the country overnight. Russia’s Defense Ministry said its forces intercepted 251 Ukrainian drones overnight, including 30 over the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine.

Rosneft’s Tuapse refinery was also attacked by unmanned aircraft, with debris causing a fire at a security post that was quickly extinguished, regional authorities said on Telegram. The information couldn’t be independently verified. The Tuapse refinery, with a nameplate capacity of about 240,000 barrels a day, focuses on exports of diesel and fuel oil across the Black Sea. It has been a target of repeated drone attacks.

Russia launched a massive airstrike over the weekend that killed at least five people and left more than 110,000 households without electricity. That attack also damaged gas infrastructure, according to Ukraine’s Naftogaz.

“Russia is openly trying to destroy our civilian infrastructure right now, ahead of winter – our gas infrastructure, our power generation and transmission,” Zelenskiy said Sunday on X. He called on Western countries to do more to curb the supply of missile and drone components to Russia.