Drone Strike Torches Another Russian Refinery

As fuel runs short, Moscow plans to extend a ban on gasoline exports and restrict diesel flows abroad until the end of the year.

The Afipsky refinery in southern Russia caught fire overnight as Ukraine continues to strike its enemy’s energy infrastructure, exacerbating fuel shortages.

The attack is at least the 12th this month as Ukraine has intensified drone strikes after efforts by the US to broker a peace deal stalled. As fuel runs short, Moscow plans to extend a ban on gasoline exports and restrict diesel flows abroad until the end of the year.

Drones have recently been carrying out near-daily strikes on several major Russian refineries, oil pipelines and - more recently - the seaborne export infrastructure.

"Drone debris fell on one of the units" at the Afipsky facility, regional emergency-service authorities said in a Telegram statement on Friday. "Fire broke out over an area of ​​30 square meters and it has already been extinguished," they said.

The drones hit the refinery’s AT-22/4 primary processing unit, Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces said in a Telegram statement. The unit has a capacity of 3 million tons a year, equivalent to around 60,000 barrels a day.

Afipsky was last attacked less than a month ago. It is one of the nation's smaller facilities, with a processing capacity of about 9.1 million tons of crude oil annually, or some 180,000 barrels per day. Russia’s current refinery runs have dropped by at least 7 percent since July.