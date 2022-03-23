Dril-Quip Makes Board Change

Dril-Quip has added Carri A. Lockhart to its Board of Directors upon the recommendation of its Nominating and Governance Committee.

Energy industry tech and service provider Dril-Quip has made a new addition to its Board of Directors. Following the recommendation of its Nominating and Governance Committee, Dril-Quip has appointed Carri A. Lockhart to the Board.

Lockhart has the background of being a member of the Corporate Executive Committee since November 2020 at the Norwegian energy major Equinor and Executive Vice President of Technology, Digital, and Innovation with the responsibility for enabling Equinor’s energy transition.

Her previous roles at Equinor include Senior Vice President of Development and Production for the International Portfolio and Partner of Operations from August 2018 until November 2020. She was also the Senior Vice President of Development Production Offshore U.S. – which also included Mexico offshore operations – from May 2016 until August 2018.

Before joining Equinor in 2016, Lockhart was employed by Marathon Oil Company for over 20 years in various management, operational, and technical positions both domestically and internationally, including as Regional Vice President for Eagle Ford, Regional Vice President for the Bakken region, and Regional Vice President for the United Kingdom.

“We are excited to have Carri join our Board of Directors and look forward to benefiting from her experience in the energy transition area along with her significant industry experience both at Equinor and Marathon Oil,” said Jeff Bird, Dril-Quip's Chief Executive Officer.

“As we devote more resources to energy transition efforts, Carri’s experience and leadership in that area will be a great resource for the Company and her background in the energy industry will further strengthen the Board’s talent and competencies. We look forward to her contributions to Dril-Quip’s future success as we grow and evolve,” Bird added.

When announcing the company’s full-year results in February, Bird noted that the company expects its Energy Transition business to grow into a fourth business in the coming years.

