Drilling Underway Off Bahamas

Bahamas Petroleum Co. plc (LON: BPC) reported that it spudded the Perseverance #1 well off The Bahamas at 6:30 a.m. Eastern time on Monday.

Stena Drilling’s IceMAX drillship is operating at Perseverance #1, according to a posting on the drilling contractor’s LinkedIn page.

“This is a momentous milestone for both BPC and The Bahamas and represents the culmination of more than ten years work by a team who have remained steadfast in their belief in this project throughout – that it is finally taking place is a testament to the application, skill and professionalism of many people over those years,” commented BPC CEO Simon Potter. “The well will be drilled to the highest environmental and safety standards over the next 45 to 60 days. Our shareholders have been extremely patient, but we are now within a couple of months of understanding the scale of potential resource uplift that might be accessed within the licenses: a potential uplift that is the traditional domain of the ‘oil majors.’”

According to BPC, Perseverance #1 is targeting P50 prospective oil resources of 770 million barrels – with an upside of 1.44 billion barrels.

“More than a decade ago BPC secured several offshore hydrocarbon licenses in the far-southern waters of The Bahamas,” continued Potter, who said the company has spent nearly $120 million improving its technical understanding, de-risking the play and preparing for drilling. “Our 3D seismic survey revealed structures that have the potential to contain a world-class, multibillion-barrel oil resource that, if present in the way we hope, could prove to be transformative – not just for our company, but for the nation and people of The Bahamas as a whole.”

As Rigzone reported in May, BPC and Stena Drilling had anticipated drilling to commence sometime between Dec. 15, 2020, and Feb. 1, 2021.

