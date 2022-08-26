Drilling Systems Delivers Well-Control Training Lab To WTC

3t Energy Group’s Drilling Systems has delivered a bespoke well control training lab to Western Texas College (WTC) with the installation of its cutting-edge simulators.

The new lab will provide in-demand well-control training for petroleum technology students, petroleum industry clients, and well-servicing employees in drilling, workover, intervention, and operational procedures. Currently, the closest sites to Snyder for Well Control training in Texas are in Odessa and San Antonio.

Following the award of a grant to the college, Drilling Systems installed the simulation technology in well-control education at WTC’s Opportunity Center, allowing students to utilize the interactive virtual environment onsite during in-person classes taught by IADC-certified instructors.

“We are delighted to be working closely with Western Texas College on its new state-of-the-art simulator training facility. In high-risk sectors like oil and gas, the consequences of human error or equipment malfunction can be catastrophic, and simulators help prepare workers for the field like nothing else,” Euan Kennedy, Director of Americas, Drilling Systems, said.

“Our simulators allow students to experience the movement, sounds, and operations of a real rig so that they can practice everyday operations and specific emergency scenarios in a risk-free environment. This means that when working in the field, they feel prepared and confident with whatever task they face.”

Students who take the course will be able to demonstrate drilling and well-control principles in real-time and improve their overall competence in safe rig operations. Upon successful completion, the students will obtain an IADC WellSharp™ certificate requiring 40 hours of training to achieve.

“We’re excited to be able to offer in-demand well-control training in Snyder that enhances the education of our Petroleum Technology students and provides continuing education opportunities for our oil and gas industry employees,” Barb Beebe, College President, added.

Drilling Systems is part of the 3t Energy Group portfolio of companies which includes AIS Survivex, 3t Transform, and joint venture 3t EnerMech. It operates in over 70 countries with offices globally in the Middle East, the US, China, and the UK.

Utilizing ground-breaking technology to improve safety and efficiency for businesses across the globe, 3t Energy Group’s businesses deliver world-class, industry-focused solutions across its three offerings - Training, Simulators, and Software & Technology.

