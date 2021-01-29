Drilling Starts on 50MM Barrel North Sea Prospect

Neptune Energy has announced that it and its joint venture partners BP and JAPEX have commenced drilling on the Seagull project in the UK Central North Sea.

The Valaris operated Gorilla VI rig will drill four wells for the development over the course of the drilling campaign, which is expected to last 18 months. Proved plus probable gross reserves at the project are estimated at 50 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Seagull is a high pressure, high temperature development on UK license P1622 in Block 22/29C. The project will be tied back to the ETAP CPF, partially utilizing existing subsea infrastructure. Gas from the development will come onshore at the CATS processing terminal at Teesside and oil will come onshore through the Forties Pipeline System to the Kinneil Terminal at Grangemouth.

“In late 2020, we successfully completed the first subsea construction phase for the Seagull project, that underpins Neptune’s further growth on the UKCS,” Neptune Energy UK Managing Director Alexandra Thomas said in a company statement.

“Thanks to a collaborative approach between Neptune, our partners BP and JAPEX and key contractors, we are progressing with the project at pace and have reached another important milestone,” Thomas added.

“Seagull is expected to produce 50,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day gross and will make a significant contribution to both UK MER and energy security, as well as supporting local supply chains,” Thomas went on to say.

According to Neptune Energy’s website, first oil at Seagull is projected for 2022. Neptune Energy is the operator of Seagull with a 35 percent equity interest. BP holds a 50 percent stake and JAPEX holds the remaining 15 percent interest.

Neptune Energy announced the beginning of the subsea construction phase of the Seagull tie-back project back in September last year.

