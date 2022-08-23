Drilling Off Turkey On The Up With Trillion And TPAO Sending Rigs

Drilling offshore Turkey is intensifying with Trillion Energy set to begin Black Sea drilling next Monday, several weeks after Turkish Petroleum sent a drillship to the Mediterranean.

Trillion Energy said in a statement that the Uranus drilling rig was currently being prepared to move to the SASB natural gas field in the Black Sea for the company’s multi-well drilling program. It is expected to arrive on August 29.

According to Trillion Energy, the multi-well drilling development program initially includes seven natural gas production wells set to come online during a time when acute natural gas shortages are menacing Europe and Turkey. Natural gas prices continue to spike through historical records as the prospect of a cold winter looms with the worst shortages expected to come.

Before the rig is deployed, the Uranus must undergo a rigorous inspection, survey, and permitting process currently being conducted by ModuSpec UK. The process is going as planned, with no major problems being identified to date. Final inspection and acceptance is anticipated on or about August 26 at which time the rig will be hauled by marine ships to the SASB field.

Transport time is expected to be 3 days. When it arrives, the rig will be positioned at the Akcakoca offshore production platform. Positioning and jack-up of the rig should take one day, weather permitting. Other preparations will take two more days before the first well is spud on or about September 1.

“We are pleased to announce a clear path to drilling and gas production – we are counting the days before we embark on this historic milestone achievement to bring substantial new gas production into the region at a critical time,” Arthur Halleran, CEO of Trillion Energy, said.

On the other hand, Turkish Petroleum has already started drilling at the Yorukler-1 well with its most recent addition to the rig fleet – the Abdulhamid Han drillship – some 35 miles off the Gazipasa region in the southern coastal province of Antalya in the Mediterranean Sea.

Turkey purchased the never delivered 7th generation drillship from DSME in November to join its Fatih, Yavuz, and Kanuni drillships. The 780-foot-long vessel, named after Ottoman sultan Abdul Hamid II, arrived in the country in May. It has a maximum drilling depth of 40,000 feet and a maximum operational depth of 12,000 feet. The Abduhamid Han is actually the former Cobalt Explorer, also known as the West Cobalt, initially ordered by Vantage Drilling for a 2015 delivery.

The three other rigs in the Turkish Petroleum fleet – Fatih, Yavuz, and Kanuni – are all in the Black Sea where Turkey discovered a natural gas reserve in the Sakarya field with a volume of 19 trillion cubic feet.

