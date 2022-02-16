Driller Trio Given $900M In Extensions By Equinor

Equinor has extended contracts with three companies for drilling and related services on a large number of assets off Norway.

Norwegian energy major Equinor has extended contracts with three companies for drilling, completion, intervention services, plugging, maintenance, and modifications on a large number of assets on the Norwegian continental shelf.

Equinor said that it was exercising options valued at around $900 million with Archer, KCA Deutag, and Odfjell Drilling.

According to the company, the contracts cover drilling services on 19 permanent installations. Under the extensions, Archer will continue its work on the Grane, Gullfaks A, B, and C, Njord, Sleipner A, Snorre A and B, Statfjord A, B, and C, and Visund platforms.

As for KCA Deutag, the extension relates to services on Kvitebjørn and Oseberg B, C, South, and East offshore facilities. Odfjell Drilling will continue its work on Heidrun and Johan Sverdrup.

“We have had a long-term and good cooperation with the suppliers, with safe and efficient operations as our top priority,” says Erik Gustav Kirkemo, Equinor senior vice president for drilling and well operations.

“These contract extensions will help ensure predictability for the parties and safe and efficient well deliveries. Together with our suppliers, we want to develop these services further to ensure long-term value creation from our installations,” he added.

Equinor added that the initial four-year agreements were signed in 2018. Exercised for two years from the end of 2022, the options cover the same scope of work as previously regulated by the contract. The contracts provide jobs for around 2,000 people each year.

“The contracts and services have been developed in close cooperation with our suppliers over several years and will help ensure common competitiveness and sustainable activity level. We appreciate suppliers who, in addition to being competitive, help develop our industry further,” added Mette Halvorsen Ottøy, Equinor’s chief procurement officer.

Archer confirmed this extension win in a separate statement. The company claimed that the extension would begin on October 1, 2022, in direct continuation of the current contract. Archer’s part of the total value of the deals is just under $562 million.

“We are delighted to continue our operations for Equinor in the North Sea for an additional 2 years. We have over time shown safe and strong operational performance,” Dag Skindlo, CEO of Archer, said.

Like Archer, Odfjell Drilling confirmed the extension as well and claimed that the contract period is firm until the fourth quarter of 2024.

