Driftwood LNG Construction Begins

Tellurian Inc (NYSE American: TELL) has announced that it has issued Bechtel Energy Inc a limited notice to proceed under its executed Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract to begin construction of phase one of the Driftwood LNG terminal.

Bechtel’s first activities include demolition, civil site preparation and construction of critical foundations, according to Tellurian, which noted that Baker Hughes will progress manufacturing two of the natural gas turbines required for phase one of the project.

“Energy security is a leading concern in many countries today and the United States must do our part to supply LNG to the global market as quickly as possible,” Tellurian President and CEO Octávio Simões said in a company statement.

“Beginning construction now allows Tellurian to deliver upon our robust schedule for first LNG in 2026 while we complete the project financing. We are well advanced in Driftwood LNG’s detailed engineering and major equipment orders, and we have completed all the owners’ projects required for us to turn the site over to Bechtel,” Simões added in the statement.

Craig Albert, the chief operating officer of Bechtel, said, “we are very proud and honored to continue our long partnership with Tellurian on the Driftwood LNG project”.

“It is as apparent as ever that the world needs this reliable source of energy from the USA and we are excited to now shift our focus to the field to begin construction,” he added.

Paul Marsden, the president of Bechtel, said, “we are pleased to continue our longstanding partnership with Tellurian as we deliver cleaner and more affordable energy for communities around the world”.

“We are honored to help bring their vision to a reality by commencing the major field work on a project of this magnitude,” he added.

In its 2021 results statement published last month, Simões revealed that Bechtel would begin construction of Driftwood LNG in April and outlined that Tellurian would seek to conclude the financing process for the project “shortly thereafter”.

The results statement also revealed that Tellurian had initiated the Driftwood LNG financing process and completed Driftwood LNG phase one LNG sales and purchase agreements (SPAs) totaling nine million tons per annum (Mtpa).

Driftwood LNG is a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility near Lake Charles, Louisiana. The project will have an approximately 27.6 Mtpa liquefaction export facility, according to Tellurian’s website, which highlights that phase one of Driftwood LNG will include two LNG plants with an export capacity of up to 11 Mtpa.

A Driftwood LNG subsite notes that the project will create approximately 6,500 construction jobs and around 400 operational jobs. The site also highlights that Driftwood LNG has progressed to around 30 percent engineering complete having invested approximately $150 million and has completed the purchase and lease of approximately 1,000 acres of real estate “ensuring an ideal construction site”.

Back in November 2017, Tellurian announced that it and Bechtel Oil, Gas and Chemicals, Inc had entered into four fixed price, lump sum turnkey agreements totaling $15.2 billion for the EPC of Driftwood LNG.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com