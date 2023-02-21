Drifting Sea Mines a Threat to Commercial Vessels in Black Sea
Drifting sea mines continue to represent a persistent threat to commercial vessels operating throughout the Black Sea.
That’s what Dryad Global’s latest Maritime Security Threat Advisory (MSTA) noted, adding that, “following reports of poor weather conditions within the Black Sea region and a corresponding increase in the threat of drifting sea mines, the last reporting period has seen two sea mines detonate off the Turkish coast and another offshore a beach in Georgia”.
In the MSTA, Dryad highlighted that two “significant dates” are drawing near - the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24 and an upcoming renegotiation of the UN brokered grain deal.
“Both hold significance for the maritime domain, however it is not expected that any uptick in Russian military activity around the time of the anniversary will have an impact on commercial vessels beyond prohibited areas of operation,” the MSTA stated.
In its previous MSTA, which was released last week, Dryad warned that poor weather conditions had led to a heightening of the threat of drifting sea mines in the Black Sea. That MSTA also outlined that maritime drones were likely to continue to be a “key feature” in how Ukraine and Russia “seek to press home tactical advantage within the maritime domain”.
“At this stage there are no indications that such vessels will be used against commercial vessels within Ukrainian waters,” the previous MSTA stated.
“Vessels participating in the UN brokered grain deal continue to be assessed to be operating at a significantly lower threat state to vessels within Ukrainian ports not covered by the parameters of the deal,” the MSTA added.
Total Incidents in 2023
Dryad Global’s latest MSTA shows a decline in total incidents in West Africa, the Indian Ocean and Southeast Asia, compared to the same period last year.
In the latest report, total incidents in West Africa are shown to be down 67 percent year on year, total incidents in the Indian Ocean are shown to be down 57 percent year on year, and total incidents in Southeast Asia are shown to be down 13 percent year on year.
Dryad’s previous report revealed that total incidents in West Africa were down 82 percent year on year, total incidents in the Indian Ocean were down 86 percent year on year, and total incidents in Southeast Asia were down 27 percent year on year.
The number of kidnapping events and kidnapped crew in West Africa remained at zero across both MSTAs. Back in 2020, more than 25 kidnapping events took place across the region, with 136 people kidnapped, Dryad’s latest MSTA highlights.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
