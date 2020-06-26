Dow Sets Carbon-Neutral Target
Dow, the chemicals giant that operates 113 manufacturing sites in 31 countries, last week unveiled a plan to use more renewable energy to power its operations and achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.
In a written statement emailed to Rigzone, Dow reported that it has entered into new renewable power agreements for its manufacturing facilities in Argentina, Brazil, Texas and Kentucky. It explained the deals will provide access to 338 megawatts of installed solar and wind capacity, adding that it expects renewable energy generated from the agreements to cut more than 225,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent and produce approximately 800,000 megawatt-hours per year of electricity.
Dow also stated the new deals supplement its existing hydroelectric, wind energy, biomass and other renewable power agreements worldwide. The firm noted approximately 13 percent of its total 2019 electricity consumption originated from renewable sources.
“Renewable energy is an important intermediate step as part of our ongoing efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions of our manufacturing operations, and one we’re able to implement in a cost-competitive way,” commented Jack Broodo, president of Dow’s Feedstocks and Energy business. “These agreements also support our customers’ ability to reduce their value chain emissions, while supporting the continued development of renewable energy markets.”
One energy source and feedstock that has received much attention from chemical manufacturers since the dawn of the shale revolution has been natural gas. Claudia Schaeffer, energy global climate and Latin America commercial director with Dow, told Rigzone how the new agreements will affect gas’ role in the company’s energy mix.
“Natural gas is an important fuel for the generation of both power and steam at many of our sites,” Schaeffer said. “Over time, we plan to increase the use of renewables, capture and store emissions from our facilities (CCS). Longer-term we plan to deploy new technologies with a significantly lower energy demand such as the FCDh (fluidized catalytic dehydrogenation) technology announced last year and electrification, where possible. As grid power incorporates more renewable content, we anticipate producing less power from natural gas.”
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Recent Oil Market Rarity Resurfaces
- New Mexico Shale Sector Upended
- Enbridge to Shut Oil Pipeline
- Oil Groups Look at Texas Reopening Pause
- Sapura Cutting 20 Percent of Full Time Workers
- Shell Offshore Workforce Contract Goes to Danos
- Exxon Reportedly Preps for US Job Cuts
- Dril-Quip Makes Subsea Deal with Proserv
- Refiners Shun Venezuelan Crude
- Dow Sets Carbon-Neutral Target
- Oil Shock Upends Shale's Newest Powerhouse
- Continental Switching Gears on Production Curtailments
- Austin Chalk Wells Go Online
- US Rig Count Down 701 From Last Year
- Talos Acquires GOM Shelf Assets for $65MM
- Ovintiv's Head of Exploration Exits
- Oil Business Activity Index Sinks to Historic Low
- Report Projects $300B in Possible Asset Write-downs for Shale
- KBR to Exit Most LNG, Energy Projects
- Hamm Adds $57MM of Faith In Continental
- Oxy Faces Investor Lawsuit Over Anadarko Acquisition
- Permian Operator Fully Digitizes Completions Ops
- Texas Steel May Layoff Entire Workforce Amid Oil Slump
- BP America Names New Chairman, President
- Kuwait Ceases Hiring Foreign Workers for Oil Industry
- Chesapeake Plans Bankruptcy
- More Industry Job Cuts Coming
- US Rig Count Still in Freefall at 301
- Pioneer Energy Emerges From Chapter 11
- ConocoPhillips CEO Sees Shale Comeback