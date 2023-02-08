DORIS Bags SPS And SURF Jobs For Repsol's Block 29
DORIS, the provider of engineering and project management services to the oil & gas and renewable industries, has secured work on the Block 29 development in Mexico. The deal was signed with Repsol Exploración México, a subsidiary of Repsol, for the execution of concept engineering of the Subsea Production System (SPS) and Subsea Umbilical, Riser, and Flowline (SURF).
Block 29 is located in the Salina Basin offshore in the Gulf of Mexico approximately 54.7 miles from the state of Tabasco. It covers an area of 1,256 square miles. The study will involve two fields, which are 9.9 miles apart at water depths ranging from 1,500 to 1970 feet.
The fields, Polok and Chinwol, were the first deep-water oil discoveries made by an international oil company in Mexico. The Polok-1 exploration well was drilled to a total depth of 8,595 feet and encountered more than 656 feet of net oil pay from two zones in the lower Miocene. The Chinwol-1 exploration well was drilled to a total depth of 6,069 feet and encountered more than 492 feet of net oil pay from three zones in the lower Pliocene.
Block 29 is operated by Repsol Exploración Mexico with a 30 percent working interest, while PCCMO holds 28.33 percent, Wintershall Dea holds 25 percent and PTTEP Mexico E&P holds the remaining 16.67 percent.
