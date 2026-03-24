Dorian LPG Takes Delivery of New VLGC

Dorian's fleet now consists of 28 vessels, of which 22 are owned by the company.

Dorian LPG Ltd has expanded its fleet of VLGCs (very large gas carriers) with the delivery of a 93,000-cubic-meter (3.28 million cubic feet), dual-fuel newbuild.

The "Areion" was built by Hanwha Ocean Heavy Industries Co Ltd at the Okpo Shipyard in South Korea. It will be deployed on charter under Helios LPG Pool LLC, jointly controlled by Dorian and MOL Energia Pte Ltd, Dorian said in a press release.

"This is the second wholly owned LPG dual-fuel ship being added to Dorian's fleet along with the four chartered-in LPG dual-fuel ships, raising the percentage of low emissions alternative fuel ships to over 20 percent of its fleet", said Marshall Islands-registered Dorian.

Areion can run on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and fuel oil. "The ship’s main engine also operates on LPG as fuel which reduces CO2 emissions by approximately 20 percent, sulfur oxides, particulate matter and other pollutants", Dorian claimed.

"It is equipped with a hybrid scrubber, which can operate in closed loop in ports or ECAs where emissions and effluent must either be very low or prohibited", it said. "This scrubber is designed to emit lower levels of sulfur oxides, particulate matter and black carbon than the very low sulfur fuels oils widely used currently in the marine fuel markets".

The new vessel has alternative marine power equipment and can carry out all port operations with shore power at any port where cold ironing is available, supporting emission-free port operations, the company said.

"The ship is battery energy storage system (BESS) ready-fitted for hybrid battery power management system operation. BESS enables optimization of onboard power generation systems eradicating blackouts while providing continuous peak shaving of energy requirements onboard", Dorian added.

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Dorian president and chief executive John C. Hadjipateras said, "Scrubbers and LPG dual fuel engines offer the potential to enhance earnings by optimizing the fuel choice, as does Areion’s ability to transport full cargoes of LPG and ammonia".

To fund the delivery, Dorian borrowed $62.9 million primarily from Citibank NA. "The facility has a $20.7 million commercial tranche, solely underwritten by Nordea with a 7-year tenor and margin of 1.8 percent over SOFR, while Citi has provided a $42.2 million facility, guaranteed by K-Sure as to payment of principal and interest, with a 12-year tenor and a margin of 1 percent over SOFR", it said.

Dorian's fleet now consists of 28 vessels, of which 22 are owned by the company with the oldest built in 2007, according to Dorian's online fleet directory.

It expects the world's fleet of VLGCs and very large ammonia carriers (VLACs) to grow by 111 vessels, representing about 10 million cubic meters of carrying capacity, by 2039, according to its quarterly report February 5, 2026.

"The average age of the global fleet now stands at approximately 12 years, while the VLGC/VLAC orderbook represents around 27 percent of the existing fleet", the report said.

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