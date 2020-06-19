Dominion's Atlantic Coast Pipeline Pushed to 2022
Dominion Energy Inc. has asked FERC for two more years to complete the beleaguered $8-billion Atlantic Coast natural gas pipeline, which is now expected to enter service in early 2022.
The 600-mile, 1.5 billion cubic feet per day capacity underground pipeline will originate in Harrison County, West Virginia, travel through Virginia with a lateral extending to Chesapeake, Va., and then continue south into eastern North Carolina, ending in Robeson County.
“Due to unforeseen delays in permitting, additional time is required in order to complete the construction,” Dominion said in a filing late on June 16. FERC originally approved Dominion’s application to build the pipeline in 2017, when the targeted completion, at the latest, was by October 2020.
The company has faced delays resulting from decisions of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit related to U.S. Forest Service Record of Decision and Special Use Permit, including the crossing of the Appalachian National Scenic Trail, its U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Biological Opinion and Incidental Take Statement, and the air permit for the compressor station in Buckingham, Virginia. Dominion said it expects to receive the necessary approvals by the end of the year.
The pipeline construction was halted in December 2018 after the court stayed a biological opinion from the FWS that allowed construction in areas inhabited by endangered species.
Atlantic Coast is owned by Dominion and Duke Energy Corp.
Vice President of Content | Rigzone
