SUBSCRIBE SEARCH ARTICLES
NEWS

Dominion Energy Sees YoY Increase in Adjusted Profit

by Jov Onsat
|
Rigzone Staff
 | Monday, August 03, 2026 | 11:30 AM EST
Dominion Energy Sees YoY Increase in Adjusted Profit
The increase was driven by the power and gas utility's Virginia business.
Image by Irene Miller via iStock

Dominion Energy Inc has reported operating earnings - its equivalent of net profit adjusted for nonrecurring items - of $712 million for the second quarter (Q2), up from $649 million for the same three-month period in 2025.

The increase was driven by the power and gas utility’s Virginia business, which accounted for $670 million, up from $549 million for Q2 2026. Dominion Energy South Carolina’s operating earnings fell to $105 million while Dominion Energy's Contracted Energy segment declined to $31 million.

Earnings, or net income before adjustment, fell to $340 million for Q2 2026 from $760 million for Q2 2025.

While revenue grew to $4.48 billion for Q2 2026 from $3.81 billion for Q2 2025, operating expenses rose to $4.15 billion from $2.71 billion.

Also impacting Q2 2026 earnings were $153 million in regulated asset retirements and other charges, $626 million in nonregulated asset impairments and other charges and $69 million of higher mark-to-market impact of hedging activities.

For the first half (H1) of 2026, Dominion Energy booked pre-tax net losses of $698 million. The figure largely came from "$704 million of nonregulated asset impairments and other charges primarily due to an $820 million charge associated with nonregulated renewable natural gas facilities and a $78 million charge associated with certain nonregulated solar generation facilities offset by a $195 million benefit related to the revision of asset retirement obligations at Millstone nuclear power station".

Additionally, Dominion Energy recognized $95 million in H1 regulated asset retirements and other charges "primarily due to a net charge associated with Virginia Power's share of costs not expected to be recovered from customers on the Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind Commercial project".

Partly offsetting those were $232 million in "net market benefit primarily associated with $341 million from nuclear decommissioning trusts offset by $109 million in economic hedging activities".

Dominion Energy's Q2 2026 adjusted earnings per share of $0.79 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 73 cents. It reaffirmed its full-year projection for adjusted earnings of $3.45-3.69 per share.

The company maintained a quarterly dividend rate of 66.75 cents per share.

To contact the author, email jov.onsat@rigzone.com


What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the Rigzone Energy Network.

The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.


MORE FROM THIS AUTHOR