Dominion Energy Closes Pipeline Sale
Dominion Energy Inc. closed the sale of Questar Pipelines to Southwest Gas Holdings Inc., a deal that spurred criticism and a takeover attempt from activist investor Carl Icahn.
Southwest bought Questar and its transportation and storage assets in Utah, Wyoming and Colorado in a transaction valued at $1.975 billion including $430 million of debt, according to a statement Friday.
Icahn blasted the Questar sale and Southwest executives for “poor governance” and “egregious errors” after the deal was announced in October. He sought to replace Southwest’s board and buy the remaining stock he doesn’t already own but the company opposed the proposals.
What do you think? We’d love to hear from you, join the conversation on the
Rigzone Energy Network.
The Rigzone Energy Network is a new social experience created for you and all energy professionals to Speak Up about our industry, share knowledge, connect with peers and industry insiders and engage in a professional community that will empower your career in energy.
- Where Will the WTI Oil Price be at End 2022?
- Energy Transfer Must Pay $410MM for Scrapped Merger
- Commercial Net Pay Found Onshore Egypt
- Kuwait Candidate for OPEC Chief Has Wide Support
- TDI-Brooks Finishes Gulf of Mexico Geotechnical Program
- NS2 Ready for Gas Exports
- Sustained Demand Recovery Path to Remain Fragile
- China Cuts Crude Oil Import Quota
- Gulf Arab Energy Firms Borrow $30.5B in 2021
- Crude Extends Win Streak
- Another LNG Cargo Appears to Divert to Europe
- Mexico to Stop Exporting Oil in 2023
- North America Drops 27 Rigs Week on Week
- Prelude FLNG Remains Shut In Until Shell Makes It Safe For Work
- Pioneer Natural Resources Closes $3B+ Deal
- Where Will the WTI Oil Price be at End 2022?
- Chevron Dishes Out Extensions For Shelf Drilling Rig Duo
- Energy Transfer Must Pay $410MM for Scrapped Merger
- Oil Rises in Thin Trade
- Gas Tankers Hauling USA Fuel Crowd Europe-Bound Sea Lanes
- Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel
- U.S. Set To Become Largest LNG Exporter In The World
- Top Headlines: Oil May Hit $380 Per Barrel and More
- Another LNG Cargo Appears to Divert to Europe
- Oil Futures Curve Sends Warning Sign
- Mexico to Stop Exporting Oil in 2023
- North America Drops 27 Rigs Week on Week
- Aramco Signs $15.5B Gas Pipeline Deal
- Prelude FLNG Remains Shut In Until Shell Makes It Safe For Work
- Sembcorp Marine, Bechtel To Construct Modules For Pluto LNG Train 2