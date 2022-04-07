Domestic O&G Can Reduce UK Reliance On Imports, WoodMac Says

High commodity prices and Russia's invasion of Ukraine have questioned UK's reliance on energy imports, but it can be decreased, WoodMac said.

In its latest report ‘How much more oil and gas can the North Sea produce?’ Wood Mackenzie examines the levers the North Sea can pull to increase production and argues indigenous oil and gas still have a major role to play.

According to Wood Mackenzie, UK demand for oil and gas will continue to outstrip supply but there are wide ranges of uncertainty. In 2030, production will be between 0.6 million barrels of oil equivalent a day (mmboe/d) and 1.6 mmboe/d – the range for demand is even wider.

“By 2050, UK North Sea production will have largely ceased. But even in a net-zero scenario, demand will persist with emissions being offset by carbon capture and storage and nature-based solutions. Current levels of production could be maintained for the next decade, underpinning energy security and safeguarding jobs. But the UK is sorely lacking in gas and will be heavily reliant on imports in all scenarios,” Neivan Boroujerdi, Research Director for North Sea Upstream at Wood Mackenzie, said.

The report sets out five levers to boost production – execution, new greenfield projects, increasing recovery from existing assets, exploration, and the development of the contingent resource.

If all economically viable resources were to be produced, this could deliver 5 billion boe of new volumes and $60 billion of investment. Greenfield projects like Cambo and Rosebank offer the most immediate upside but some require finance or a change in ownership.

It is worth noting that the report by Wood Mackenzie came out ahead of the UK government unveiling a new energy security strategy, which is set to be announced soon.

“While the industry has been provided a lifeline, it needs to step up. All stakeholders need to promote a culture of transparency, and a streamlined – and stable – regulatory and commercial environment,” Boroujerdi said.

“With demand set to persist, new developments are compatible with the UK government’s target of reaching net-zero by 2050. But while UK oil and gas has lower carbon intensity than some alternatives, high prices look set to extend output from late-life infrastructure, meaning emissions reduction goals will become harder to meet.

“Continued decarbonization of the shelf – including electrification – is required to ensure alignment between energy security and a net-zero future,” Boroujerdi adds.

Wood Mackenzie asserts that UK shale is not the answer. “In-place volumes may appear big, but public opposition, population density, infrastructure, land access, flow rates, and low recovery rates all limit its commercial impact,” Boroujerdi explained.

