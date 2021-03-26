Dolphin Rig Goes on Contract
The Borgland Dolphin semi-submersible went on contract with DNO Norge AS (OTCMKTS: DTNOF) on March 20, 2021, after successfully completing rig intake verifications, Dolphin Drilling (OTCMKTS: FOEAF) reported Thursday.
The drilling contractor stated on its LinkedIn page that the rig is moored on DNO’s Oselvar field in the southern North Sea for a permanent plugging and abandonment (PP&A) campaign. The company noted the semisub departed on schedule and boasts new shale shakers, a new standpipe-manifold, and upgraded drilling control and helideck monitoring systems. In addition, it pointed out that much client and third-party equipment was installed, interfaced, and tested before the contract commenced.
“All department in Dolphin Drilling, the rig crews and managements, our sub-contracts, and Green Yard AS are commended for their contribution and support, putting in great efforts to meet the scheduled departure date,” remarked Morten Haugland, rig manager.
Discovered in 1991, Oselvar was in production from 2012 to 2018, according to the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) website. The NPD states field decommissioning must conclude by the end of 2022.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
