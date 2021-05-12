Dolphin Drilling Wins Norwegian Shelf Work
Wellesley Petroleum AS has awarded Dolphin Drilling a letter of intent (LOI) to drill a high-pressure, high-temperature (HPHT) exploration well on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, Dolphin reported Tuesday.
Dolphin also pointed out the LOI represents additional work from Wellesley using the Borgland Dolphin semi-submersible rig. The drilling contractor reported in April 2020 that Wellesley had awarded it firm two-well North sea contract with an option for two additional wells.
“We are pleased with the opportunity given and trust shown by Wellesley to continue our great relationship by drilling its next HPHT well,” remarked Dolphin Drilling CEO Bjørnar Iversen. “This agreement further builds our operational backlog in 2022 and is a result of Borgland Dolphin’s continuous delivery of safe and efficient performance, technical capacity, and best-in-class motion characteristics for year-round drilling.”
Wellesley Operations Manager Callum Smyth commented that his company was “very encouraged” with Borgland Dolphin’s performance and crew last year and is eager to drill another well with the rig.
“Having the ability to drill this well with the Borgland Dolphin means we can offer our license partners a well at a sensible price,” Smyth said. “Wellesley has been one of the most active explorers in Norway during recent years and continues to generate high-quality prospects that are ready to drill. We have had an excellent experience with our suppliers over the years and are very keen to use the Borgland Dolphin in 2022.”
Dolphin Drilling noted that it expects Wellesley’s HPHT well to spud in the first quarter of next year.
To contact the author, email mveazey@rigzone.com.
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Shell Makes Significant Deepwater Gulf of Mexico Find
- Colonial Pipeline Gives Cyberattack Update
- Schlumberger and NOV Want Faster Automated Drilling Adoption
- McDermott Nets Gulf of Mexico BHP FEED Deal
- Biden Admin Official Says Pipeline Is Best Option
- White House Signals Openness to Jones Act Waivers
- IEA Declares End to Global Oil Glut
- Gulf Coast Refineries May Scale Back Production
- Oil Holds Gain with IEA Positive on Stockpiles
- Colonial Faces Deadline to Decide on Pipeline Restart
- Texas Oil Group Welcomes Bill Passage
- 6 Reasons Asia Oil Refiners Are Not Going Away Soon
- Velesto Provides Update on Sunken Rig
- Gulf Coast May Not See Gasoline Price Surge
- Canadian Firm Spuds Onshore Namibia Well
- Big Oil Braces for Climate Votes
- ERCOT Expects Record Electric Demand This Summer
- Cyber Attack Halts Colonial Pipeline Operations
- Neptune Energy Partners with Mental Health UK
- BHP Caribbean Project Starts Production
- USA Set for Gas Boom
- Energy Sec Warns Oil of Kodak Risk
- Chesapeake Seeks to Sell Shale Assets for $2B
- Iraq Aims to Finalize Exxon Oil Sale by June
- GOM Vessel Incident Declared Major Marine Casualty
- Texas Oil Group Welcomes Bill Passage
- USA Selling up to 9MM Barrels from Reserve
- Lift Vessel Capsizes in Gulf of Mexico
- 12 Missing in Gulf of Mexico Lift Vessel Incident
- Shell Sells Washington Refinery