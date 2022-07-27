Dolphin Drilling Inks Master Frame Deal With IKM Gruppen

Dolphin Drilling, a harsh environment and deepwater drilling contractor, has signed a master frame agreement with IKM Gruppen for drilling and well services.

The frame agreement, delivered under Dolphin’s new Well Delivery Model umbrella, will initially focus on ROV services. It underpins the integration of services and personnel between the two companies while delivering world-class performance through the newest remote-operated technology.

Dolphin’s Well Delivery Model is a customized support service created to assist clients with oil and gas production through competitive solutions with a reduced carbon footprint. This virtual operation was created with the global demand for cleaner energy solutions and the energy transition in mind and the model combines the latest advances in drilling technology with new ways of working to deliver significant value results from increased safety, lower emissions, and increased efficiencies.

Dolphin Drilling which has operational bases in Aberdeen and Stavanger owns and operates three Aker H3 moored semi-submersible rigs which are currently being marketed in the UK, Norway, and internationally and was the first company of its kind to successfully secure Energy Management System ISO 50001:2018 certification, demonstrating its commitment to address energy performance by reducing energy use, energy costs and greenhouse emissions.

“We are very pleased to have signed this first frame agreement with IKM Gruppen, a company that shares our ambitions of establishing new ways to improve safety, efficiency, and environmental performance. We have a strong focus on the changing market dynamics and have been working intensely on developing a new Well Delivery Model enabled by technological advances and new and improved operating models and we see IKM as an ideal collaborative partner together with whom we can achieve our goals,” said Bjørnar Iversen, Chief Executive Officer at Dolphin Drilling.

“We appreciate the opportunity to be a part of Dolphin Drilling’s new Well Delivery Model. Over the past decades, IKM has always tried to adopt a way of working to reduce cost and increase efficiency. The ability to operate ROVs from shore, which IKM has been commercially offering and operating since 2018, is a good example of this. Combining our offering with Dolphin Drilling's ambitions to offer more sustainable and effective rig operations, is a journey we’re excited to be a part of,” added Ståle Kyllingstad, CEO of IKM Gruppen.

