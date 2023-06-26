Dolphin Buying Transocean Semi-Subs
Dolphin Drilling AS (OSE: DDRIL) has announced the acquisition of Transocean’s Paul B. Loyd Jr. and Transocean Leader semi-submersible rigs for a total of $61.5 million “plus an additional $3 million”.
The Paul B. Loyd Jr. semi-sub is currently under contract with Harbour Energy in the UK, with the firm period slated to last until September 2024, while the Transocean Leader is currently stacked in the UK, Dolphin highlighted in a statement posted on its website. Dolphin also revealed that it is contemplating a private placement of approximately $60 million to finance the deals.
Dolphin noted in the statement that the private placement is supported by the company’s two largest shareholders, Strategic Value Partners LLC and S.D. Standard ETC Plc, who it said have pre-committed to subscribe for $12.5 million and $7.5 million, respectively. In addition, the companies have committed to support Dolphin Drilling through a $15 million revolving facility and the CEO, COO, CFO, and other senior members of the management group at Dolphin have committed to participate in the private placement, according to Dolphin.
In a separate statement posted on its website on the same day, Dolphin said it has retained Arctic Securities AS, Clarksons Securities AS, DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank ASA, Fearnley Securities AS, and Pareto Securities AS as joint bookrunners to advise on and effect a private placement of new shares.
“We are excited about this acquisition, which not only expands our fleet but also enhances our earning visibility,” Bjørnar Iversen, the CEO of Dolphin Drilling, said in a company statement.
“This transaction signifies an important stride for Dolphin Drilling as we showcase our operational platform’s capacity to incorporate additional assets and generate immediate, robust cash flows for our shareholders,” he added.
“The addition of these efficient rigs allows us to further consolidate the midwater rig segment in a tightening market, characterized by historically low supply and surging day rates across offshore basins,” he continued.
Dolphin highlighted in a statement posted on its site that the agreement is subject to certain customary closing conditions, which it said must be satisfied before the transaction can be completed. It added that the deal with Transocean is conditioned upon the approval to novate Paul B. Loyd Jr.’s existing UK HSE safety case to Dolphin Drilling.
At the time of writing, Transocean has made no mention of the deal on its site.
In another statement posted on its site on the same day, Dolphin announced a letter of intent for a three-year extension to the firm contract period for the Paul B. Loyd Jr.
Dolphin said in that statement that it has received a commitment, subject to certain conditions, from Harbour Energy to extend the firm contract period for Paul B. Loyd Jr for an additional three years until September 2027. The total existing firm contract plus the new extended commitment represents an estimated contracted revenue backlog of $279 million, Dolphin outlined in the statement.
Harbour Energy also maintains a further five one-year options for future projects post the extension period, Dolphin highlighted.
The Paul B. Loyd Jr. and Transocean Leader are both categorized on Transocean’s site as harsh environment semi-subs. The former has a maximum water depth of 1,969 feet, and a maximum drilling depth of 20,000 feet, while the latter has a maximum water depth of 5,500 feet, and a maximum drilling depth of 25,000 feet, according to Transocean’s website.
Dolphin Drilling’s fleet currently comprises the Borgland Dolphin, the Bideford Dolphin, and the Blackford Dolphin, the company’s website shows. The Borgland Dolphin has a maximum water depth of 1,476 feet and a maximum drilling depth of 27,800 feet, the Bideford Dolphin has a maximum water depth of 1,476 feet and a maximum drilling depth of 21,325 feet, and the Blackford Dolphin has a maximum water depth of 6,000 feet and a maximum drilling depth of 30,000 feet, according to Dolphin’s site.
Transocean owns, or has partial ownership interests in, and operates a fleet of 39 mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of 29 ultra-deepwater floaters and 10 harsh environment floaters, the company’s website states. In addition, Transocean holds a noncontrolling ownership interest in a company that is constructing one ultra-deepwater drillship, it adds.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
