DOI Says USA Energy Production Hit Record Levels in 2025

'American energy leadership is a cornerstone of our economic strength and national security', Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum said.

The U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) announced this week that U.S. energy production reached record levels in 2025.

In a statement posted on its website, the DOI noted that offshore oil production totaled over 714 million barrels, which it highlighted is the highest annual output on record.

The DOI said in the statement that recent offshore developments and new projects entering production have driven record output levels, particularly in deepwater areas in the Gulf of America.

“The 2025 total surpasses all previous annual production levels, reinforcing the United States’ position as a global energy leader,” the DOI said.

“Continued investment in advanced technologies and modern offshore infrastructure is expected to support sustained production,” it added.

Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum said in the DOI statement, “American energy leadership is a cornerstone of our economic strength and national security”.

“This record production reflects the hard work of American energy workers and the strength of our offshore resources, helping drive economic growth, support good-paying jobs and deliver affordable, reliable energy to families and businesses,” he added.

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In a statement posted on its website this week, the DOI’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) highlighted the “critical role of offshore leasing, resource assessment, and long-term planning in supporting record oil production on the U.S. Outer Continental Shelf”.

BOEM said in its statement that recent production increases, particularly in the Gulf of America, reflect years of planning, investment and coordination among federal agencies, industry partners and stakeholders.

“America’s offshore energy strength is built years in advance through deliberate planning, leasing, and resource evaluation,” Acting BOEM Director Matt Giacona noted in the statement.

In another statement posted on the DOI’s Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) website this week, the BSEE said production in the Gulf of America remains central to the nation’s offshore energy sector, “with major deepwater projects driving increased output”.

“The U.S. Outer Continental Shelf remains a vital component of the nation’s energy portfolio, supporting jobs, economic growth, and a stable energy supply,” it added.

The BSEE noted in its statement that BSEE engineers, inspectors, and scientists oversee “key aspects of offshore operations”.

A data page on the EIA website displaying monthly U.S. field production of crude oil - which was last updated on March 31 and includes data from January 1920 to January 2026 - showed that monthly U.S. field production of crude oil averaged 13.864 million barrels per day in October last year.

This figure is the highest in the data set, with the second highest figure coming in September 2025, at 13.828 million barrels per day, and the third highest figure coming in August 2025, at 13.810 million barrels per day.

Monthly U.S. field production of crude oil has averaged 13.8 million barrels per day or more only on those three occasions, according to the data page. Monthly U.S. field output has averaged 13 million barrels per day or more on 28 occasions, the data page showed. One of these was seen in 2026, 12 were seen in 2025, 11 came in 2024, and four came in 2023, the data page highlighted.

A data page on the EIA site showing annual U.S. field production of crude oil - which was also last updated on March 31 and includes data from 1859 to 2025 - showed that annual U.S. field production of crude oil averaged 13.586 million barrels per day in 2025. Prior to this, annual U.S. field production of crude oil had only averaged 13 million barrels per day or more in one other year - 2024, at 13.235 million barrels per day - the data revealed.

In its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which was released in March, the EIA noted that “higher crude oil prices lead to more U.S. crude oil production” in its forecast. The EIA projected in its March STEO that total U.S. crude oil production, including lease condensate, will average 13.61 million barrels per day in 2026 and 13.83 million barrels per day in 2027. The EIA’s previous STEO, which was released in February, forecast that total U.S. crude oil output, including lease condensate, would come in at 13.60 million barrels per day this year and 13.32 million barrels per day next year.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com