DOI Proposes First Ever Gulf of Mexico Offshore Wind Lease Sale

The U.S. Department of the Interior is proposing the first ever offshore wind lease sale in the Gulf of Mexico.

The U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) announced Wednesday that it is proposing the first ever offshore wind lease sale in the Gulf of Mexico.

Described by the DOI as another step by the Biden-Harris administration to grow America’s clean energy economy, the development is part of the administration’s latest actions to expand offshore wind opportunities to more regions of the country, the DOI highlighted. The proposed sale is also part of the leasing path announced by DOI Secretary Haaland in 2021 to meet the administration’s goal to deploy 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy capacity by 2030, the DOI pointed out.

The Proposed Sale Notice (PSN) announced on Wednesday includes a 102,480-acre area offshore Lake Charles, Louisiana, and two areas offshore Galveston, Texas, with one comprising 102,480 acres and the other comprising 96,786 acres, the DOI outlined. The DOI’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) is said to be seeking public comments on which, if any, of the two lease areas offshore Galveston should be offered in the Final Sale Notice.

BOEM is also said to be seeking feedback on several lease stipulations. These include bidding credits to bidders that commit to supporting workforce training programs for the offshore wind industry, developing a domestic supply chain for the offshore wind industry, or a combination of both and requiring that lessees provide a regular progress report summarizing engagement with Tribes and ocean users potentially affected by proposed offshore wind activities, the DOI highlighted.

“At the Department, we are taking action to jumpstart our offshore wind industry and harness American innovation to deliver reliable, affordable power to homes and businesses,” Haaland said in a DOI statement.

BOEM Director Elizabeth Klein said, “BOEM is committed to ensuring any offshore wind activities are done in a manner that avoids or minimizes potential impacts to the ocean and ocean users”.

“Today’s [Wednesday] announcement comes after years of engagement with Tribes, other government agencies, ocean users and stakeholders, and this proposed sale notice provides another opportunity for them to weigh in on potential offshore wind leasing in the Gulf of Mexico,” Klein added.

Important Step

National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) President Erik Milito described the announcement of the PSN for the first Gulf of Mexico offshore wind lease sale as “an important step in the build-out of the U.S. offshore wind sector”.

“Decades of innovation and experience has enabled the Gulf of Mexico to become a premier offshore energy region, including being a leader in low carbon oil and gas production,” Milito said in a statement sent to Rigzone.

“Through offshore wind, along with regular and predictable offshore oil and gas leasing, the U.S. Gulf of Mexico can expand its remarkable and irreplaceable energy portfolio. The energy, jobs, and investment opportunities from Gulf of Mexico offshore wind will be additive to the incredible benefits the offshore oil and gas sector provides our nation,” he added.

In the statement, Milito dubbed the Gulf of Mexico as a “true energy hub” and said “there is already an amazing synergy between offshore oil and gas and offshore wind”.

“NOIA members companies have been instrumental in the development and construction of offshore oil and gas projects and offshore wind projects,” Milito said.

“Now many Gulf Coast companies will have a chance to build new wind projects closer to home. The American offshore energy sector benefits for Americans of all walks of life and this relationship will strengthen with new offshore wind opportunities,” he added.

“We are excited for the offshore wind opportunity in the Gulf of Mexico,” Milito went on to state.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com