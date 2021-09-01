DOI Moving Forward with GOM Lease Sale 257

The Department of the Interior has determined to move forward with the process for Gulf of Mexico Lease Sale 257.

The Department of the Interior (DOI) has determined to move forward with the process for Gulf of Mexico (GOM) Lease Sale (LS) 257, the DOI’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has revealed.

This record of decision (ROD) identified BOEM’s selected alternative for proposed LS 257, which allows for a proposed GOM regionwide lease sale encompassing the Western Planning Area (WPA); Central Planning Area (CPA); and a small portion of the Eastern Planning Area (EPA) not under congressional moratorium. BOEM expects a final notice of sale for LS 257 to publish in September, with a lease sale to follow in the fall of this year.

On August 24, the DOI revealed that it would submit a record of decision (ROD) for LS 257 in the GOM to the Federal Register by the end of August. This followed an appeal by the United States on the preliminary injunction entered by the district court in Louisiana v. Biden, which enjoined the DOI from implementing a pause in new federal oil and gas leasing. The federal onshore and offshore oil and gas leasing program will continue as required by the district court while the government’s appeal is pending, according to the DOI.

Commenting on the latest leasing development, National Ocean Industries Association (NOIA) President Erik Milito said, “the resumption of the offshore lease schedule and of Lease Sale 257 is welcome news”.

“As Louisianans and Gulf Coast residents recover from Hurricane Ida, the resumption of offshore lease sales adds certainty to their jobs and livelihoods,” he added.

“There is no shortage of reasons why Gulf of Mexico energy development supports many of the top priorities of the Biden Administration. U.S. Gulf of Mexico production enables low carbon barrels of oil, supports more than 345,000 jobs, many of which are accessible, high-paying and cannot be easily substituted, and generates vital government revenues for conservation and recreation programs, including ones in economically distressed urban areas. Furthermore, Gulf of Mexico leasing can help avert inflationary risks and proactively ensure affordable energy for all walks of life, especially low-income communities,” Milito went on to say.

The NOIA President also noted that federal oil and gas leasing in the offshore is “in no way a setback for climate progress”.

“The U.S. offshore produces among the lowest carbon barrels of the oil producing regions. We provide a low carbon energy alternative to oil produced by foreign, higher emitting producers, like Russia and China. As long as Americans depend upon oil and gas for modern life, our policymakers should always choose safe, low emissions American energy,” Milito stated.

Biden’s Executive Order 14008, which was signed on January 27, directed the Secretary of the Interior to pause new oil and gas leasing on public lands and offshore waters pending completion of a comprehensive review of federal oil and gas activities.

