DOI Awards Initial $560MM to Begin Plugging Orphaned Wells

The investment is part of an overall $1.15 billion in phase one funding announced in January by the DOI.

The U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) has announced that it has awarded an initial $560 million from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to 24 states to begin work to plug, cap and reclaim orphaned oil and gas wells.

Of the states eligible for funding, 22 have been allocated $25 million each in initial state grants, while Arkansas and Mississippi will receive $5 million each to support methane measurement and begin plugging wells, the DOI highlighted. According to a DOI list reflecting the number of wells identified for plugging and remediation with initial grant funding by each eligible state, Kansas has the most at 2,352, followed by Kentucky (1,000 – 2,000), and Oklahoma (1,196).

The number of wells varies based on the remoteness, well depth, site conditions and previous activity at the well site as well as other state considerations, such as the number of existing staff and whether the state has preexisting well plugging contracts, the DOI noted.

The investment is part of an overall $1.15 billion in phase one funding announced in January by the DOI for states to plug and remediate orphaned wells. States will receive additional formula funding dollars in the coming months, the DOI stated, adding that, in addition, an initial $33 million was recently allocated to plug 277 wells on federal public lands. According to the DOI, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law delivers the largest investment in tackling legacy pollution in American history, “including through a $4.7 billion investment to plug orphaned wells”.

“President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is enabling us to confront long-standing environmental injustices by making a historic investment to plug orphaned wells throughout the country,” Secretary Deb Haaland said in a government statement.

“At the Department of the Interior, we are working on multiple fronts to clean up these sites as quickly as we can by investing in efforts on federal lands and partnering with states and Tribes to leave no community behind,” Haaland added.

“[This] announcement is exciting progress toward what we will accomplish together through this historic Law,” Haaland continued.

As of 2021, states have identified more than 129,000 orphaned wells on state and private land, according to the DOI, which said this number will grow as Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding becomes available for further records research, more field equipment, improved well location techniques, and increased site inspections and data collection nationwide.

Plugging orphaned wells will help advance the goals of the U.S. Methane Emissions Reduction Action Plan, as well as the Interagency Working Group on Coal and Power Plant Communities and Economic Revitalization, which focuses on spurring economic revitalization in hard-hit energy communities, the DOI noted.

Back in January, the DOI announced an interagency initiative to implement a new federal program for addressing orphaned wells. A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), signed by the departments of the Interior, Agriculture, and Energy, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the Interstate Oil and Gas Compact Commission, established a framework to implement the orphaned well program and committed the signing parties to leverage their capabilities, resources, and expertise in support of the initiative, the DOI highlighted at the time.

In a fact sheet published on January 31, the White House outlined that plugging orphaned oil and gas wells will reduce methane emissions and create “good-paying, union jobs and spur economic revitalization, especially in hard-hit energy communities”.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com