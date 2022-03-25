DOF To Assist Vaalco With FPSO-FSO Replacement

Vaalco Energy has picked DOF Subsea to do subsea work related to the replacement of the existing FPSO unit with an FSO at the Etame field offshore Gabon.

Oil and gas firm Vaalco Energy has picked DOF Subsea to perform subsea construction and installation services to support the subsea reconfiguration associated with the replacement of the existing floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) unit with a Floating Storage and Offloading vessel (FSO) at the Etame field, offshore Gabon.

Vaalco Energy said that DOF Subsea would provide all personnel, crew, and equipment necessary to assist with reconfiguring the Etame field subsea infrastructure to flow field production to the replacement FSO.

Engineering and design work concerning the field infrastructure upgrade has been completed with subsea work planned to start in July and be completed before the FSO is operational in September 2022.

DOF Subsea will utilize an offshore construction vessel to perform the work. It will transport over 16,400 feet of new flexible pipelines from the UK to install in the Etame field, perform retrieval, and relocation of existing in-field flowlines and umbilicals as well as assist with the connection of new risers to the FSO.

"We continue to progress forward with our field reconfiguration and FSO conversion at Etame, on time and within the capital guidance we previously provided. The FSO increases effective storage capacity by over 50 percent and reduces costs by almost 50 percent compared to the current FPSO,” George Maxwell, Vaalco’s Chief Executive Officer, said.

“We continue to estimate total capital conversion costs of $40 to $50 million gross, with annual projected operational cost savings of approximately $20 to $25 million gross per year through 2030, giving the project a very attractive payback period of less than two and a half years.

“This project will significantly improve our margins, enhance our cash flow generation, and sustain our operational excellence and robust financial performance at Etame through 2030. We are delivering on our strategic plan with the FSO conversion, our drilling campaign at Etame, and continued evaluation of organic and inorganic opportunities," Maxwell concluded.

