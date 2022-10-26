DOF Subsea Convicted Of HSE Breaches During Diving Ops

Following a lengthy trial, DOF Subsea Australia has been convicted on three counts of an employer negligently breaching its health and safety duties.

The conviction was given by the Magistrates Court of Western Australia under the Offshore Petroleum and Greenhouse Gas Storage Act 2006.

The breaches occurred during saturation diving undertaken in 2017 at the Ichthys Field on the Skandi Singapore dive support vessel (DSV). This included saturation diving operations from the vessel to repair subsea infrastructure on the seabed at a water depth between approximately 778 and 885 feet.

NOPSEMA received complaints from seven of the saturation divers between December 2017 and March 2018, advising of neurological injuries sustained during the diving operations.

On December 6, 2017, NOPSEMA started a major investigation into complaints received and subsequently forwarded a brief of evidence to the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions.

“As Australia's independent, expert regulator for the offshore energy industry, the workplace health and safety of the offshore workforce is at the core of what we do,” NOPSEMA claimed.

“We remain focused on our compliance monitoring and enforcement activities to ensure operators are appropriately identifying and managing risks. NOPSEMA will continue to take enforcement action that is appropriate to the seriousness of any incident,” the organization added.

It is worth noting that the sentencing will occur on a date to be determined later.

As for the incident, the divers were injured during a process known as blow-down which involves the chamber being pressurized with a mixture of helium and oxygen to a storage depth, close to the depth at which they were due to work at. The divers suffered brain injuries during what was described as Australia’s deepest-ever commercial dive.

They worked on the Ichthys field in petroleum production license WA-50-L in the Browse Basin off the northwest coast of Western Australia. It is an LNG project which delivers gas via a 553-mile gas export pipeline delivers gas and some condensate from the Ichthys Explorer central processing facility to onshore processing facilities at Bladin Point near Darwin.

