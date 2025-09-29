DOF Secures More Work in South America from Petrobras and TotalEnergies

DOF Group secured three new contracts and an extension in South America from Petrobras and TotalEnergies respectively.

DOF Group ASA has secured three new contracts and an extension in South America from Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) and TotalEnergies SE, respectively.

For Petrobras, DOF said it will execute subsea inspection, supporting the assessment of the integrity of the Brazilian major's subsea facilities.

The company said in a media release it had already completed more than 7,000 inspections in Brazil. The three new contracts, valued at $390 million, encompass more than 4,000 planned inspections. DOF said it will deploy at least three vessels equipped with ROVs, with one of the vessels specially outfitted and crewed to perform shallow air diving inspections.

Activities related to these contracts, which will be overseen together, will encompass Brazil's three primary offshore basins (Santos, Campos, and Espirito Santo) and are anticipated to start in the first half of 2026, lasting for a period of three years, DOF said.

“The inspection-based nature of the contracts as opposed to a day rate structure offers valued flexibility to our growing fleet in Brazil”, Mons S. Aase, CEO of DOF, said.

In a separate media release, DOF said it has also secured a contract extension for Skandi Patagonia in Argentina from TotalEnergies. The extension will see DOF deploy a 2000-built CSV with a 50-ton crane for three more years. DOF said the extension includes two one-year extension options.

"We are looking forward to continuing our support of Total Energies in Argentina with Skandi Patagonia, a vessel which has been operating in the same region with the same client since it was delivered from the yard in 2000. This contract is a testament to our successful collaboration, and shows that a well-maintained vessel can extend the useful lifetime and provide attractive returns", Aase said.

