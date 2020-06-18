DOF Group Bags Petrobras Awards

The DOF Group has revealed that it has bagged several contract awards from Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. (Petrobras) supporting the company’s exploration and production activities on the Brazilian continental shelf.

The Skandi Urca and Skandi Fluminense vessels have each been awarded two year contracts, with additional two year options, which both have a start date in September this year. The Skandi Paraty has been awarded a one year deal which started in the beginning of June. The value of the contracts was not disclosed.

All vessels are Brazilian built anchor handling tug supply ships that are equipped with work class remotely operated vehicles (ROVs). The vessels are owned and operated by Norskan and DOF Subsea Brasil will be responsible for ROV operations. Both companies are 100 percent owned subsidiaries of DOF ASA.

Commenting on the awards, Mons Aase, the CEO of DOF Group said he is very pleased with the contract awards, which he adds confirm DOF Group’s “strong position” in the South America region.

Last month, DOF announced new contracts for the Skandi Skansen vessel and one of the group’s older CSVs. The group also received a notice of early termination of a two-year charter contract for the vessel Skandi Acergy during May.

In the first quarter of this year, DOF announced contract awards for several of its vessels, including the Skandi Barra, Skandi Captain, Skandi Texel, Skandi Caledonia, CSV Geosund and Geosea.

The DOF Group provides services to the oil and gas industry across the entire offshore cycle with purpose built vessels, according to its website. The company’s vision is to be a world class integrated offshore company, its website states.

Represented by four main brands, DOF ASA, DOF Subsea AS, DOF Management AS and Norskan, the DOF Group is based in Norway.

