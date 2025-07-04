DOF Awarded Multiple Contracts in Brazil, Canada

A number of the new and extended contracts are from Petrobras.

DOF Group ASA said it has been awarded two new contracts in Brazil for Skandi Logger, an anchor handling tug supply (AHTS) vessel with a 250-ton bollard pull, by Petrobras.

The vessel has been contracted by Petrobras for four years, expected to begin in February 2026. The contract was won in a tender process, DOF said in a news release.

In another tender process, Skandi Achiever was also contracted as a remotely operated vehicle support vessel (RSV) for a four-year engagement with Petrobras. The contract is anticipated to start in December in direct continuation of its current contract with another client in Brazil. The contract will use Achiever's two work-class remotely operated vehicles (WROVs) and subsea crane, according to the release.

DOF stated that the two contracts have a combined value of more than $275 million.

Meanwhile, DOF’s Skandi Inventor was awarded multiple contracts in the Atlantic region, securing more than 100 days of firm work, with additional options available, according to a separate statement.

The Skandi Inventor, a dynamic positioning class 3 (DP3) construction vessel equipped with a 400-ton active heave compensated (AHC) crane and a large working deck, has recently undergone significant upgrades, the company said. The vessel is now fitted with two brand new WROVs and a modern survey suite, all of which will be fully operated by DOF.

DOF CEO Mons Aase said, “We are pleased to welcome the Skandi Inventor to the North Sea and to see immediate project intake across Q2, Q3 and Q4 2025. These awards reflect DOF’s strong position across both [the] Oil & Gas and Renewable segments”.

Preparations are already underway, with DOF delivering a full scope of project management, engineering, logistics, and offshore execution as part of the awarded campaigns, the company said.

DOF said it also won a “substantial” contract extension for the AHTS vessel Skandi Cutter. The vessel is currently operating in Canada on a contract until the end of the year, and will continue with the current client under the extended contract for a firm period of three years with two further annual extension options, the company said.

DOF defines a substantial contract as having a value between $25 million and $50 million.

In May, DOF was awarded four long-term charter and service contract awards by Petrobras after a tender process.

Skandi Iguaçu, which the company said has one of the biggest AHTS vessels ever built in Brazil with a 350-metric-ton bollard pull and large winch storage capacity, has been contracted for four years. The expected start of the new contract is February 2026, beginning after its current contract, the company said in an earlier statement.

Further, the company’s vessels Skandi Angra, Skandi Paraty, and Skandi Urca have been contracted for four years, expected to begin in January 2026 in sequence with their current contracts.

The scope of the three contracts includes work class ROVs rated to operate at water depths of up to 9,843 feet (3,000 meters).

The combined value of the contracts is approximately $480 million, the company said.

Aase said, “We are happy to announce these contract awards which build backlog into 2030 at solid terms. The contract awards demonstrate our operational pedigree and reinforce our position as a leading player within the high-end AHTS vessel segment in Brazil”.

