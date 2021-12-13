DOE to Issue Notice of Sale from SPR

The move follows President Biden's action to release 50 million barrels of oil from the SPR.

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) revealed Friday that it will issue a notice of sale for 18 million barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) on December 17 to address market disruptions.

The move follows President Biden’s action to release 50 million barrels of oil from the SPR, which was announced back in November. This release is taking place in two ways, with 32 million barrels released in the form of an exchange over the next several months and 18 million barrels released in the form of a sale that Congress had previously authorized.

In a statement posted on its website on Friday, the DOE said it had reviewed and approved the first exchange of 4.8 million barrels for release to ExxonMobil. Delivery will be conducted from the Bryan Mound, West Hackberry and Bayou Choctaw SPR storage sites, according to the DOE. The organization noted that, as it moves forward with its sale, exchange requests will continue to be accepted from interested parties and approved as appropriate to address supply disruptions.

“Exchanges and sales from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve are important tools we are using to address oil supply disruptions as the world recovers from a once in a century pandemic,” Secretary Jennifer M. Granholm said in a DOE statement.

“The president rightly believes Americans deserve relief now and has authorized the use of the SPR to respond to market imbalances and reduce costs for consumers,” Granholm added in the statement.

As the global economy recovers from the pandemic, oil supply has failed to increase at a pace necessary to meet demand, the DOE said in the statement posted on its site.

“While oil prices have fallen 10 percent on average over the last month and prices at the pump have started to drop, the administration is continuing to take action to help address the supply-demand gap in the market and lower energy prices for Americans,” the DOE stated.

Biden stands ready to take additional action to the 50 million barrel SPR release, if needed, according to a White House statement in November.

The SPR is the world's largest supply of emergency crude oil, according to the DOE. The federally owned oil stocks are stored in underground salt caverns at four storage sites in Texas and Louisiana.

