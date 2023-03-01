DOE Splashes $48MM on USA Power Grid Resilience
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has earmarked $48 million in funding to develop power grid technologies that will enhance control and protection of the domestic power grid. The authority said in its statement that modernizing the nation’s grid infrastructure with improved efficiency and resilience against extreme weather events is critical to ensuring that clean energy and transportation options can reach communities across the country.
Addressing these challenges, along with streamlining the coordinated operation of electricity supply and demand will improve the cost efficiency of grid operations and prevent unforeseen outages, which are estimated to cost the U.S. economy $150 billion annually, DOE said.
This new effort by DOE will fund projects that aim to enable utilities to more effectively control grid power flow to avoid disturbances, and quickly isolate and route around disruptions. Grid modernization will support President Biden’s goals to accelerate the deployment of renewables, boost the nation’s energy independence, and achieve 100 percent clean electricity by 2035, the statement reads.
“A reliable and resilient grid is the key to protecting our power supply from outside threats and expanding America’s clean energy and transportation options,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “Federal investments in tools and analysis to modernize our grid will put the nation on a path to meet President Biden’s climate goals and extend the benefits of a decarbonized energy and transportation sector to all corners of the country.”
Managed by DOE’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E), the “Unlocking Lasting Transformative Resiliency Advances by Faster Actuation of power Semiconductor Technologies” (ULTRAFAST)” program will support the development of faster, more capable power electronics for enhanced resiliency, reliability, and control of power flow at all grid interfaces.
DOE noted that successful ULTRAFAST project teams will develop device concepts that target:
- Semiconductor material, device and/or power module level advances to enable faster switching and/or triggering at higher current and voltage levels
- Improved electromagnetic interference immunity
- Complementary sensing, packaging, and thermal management technology
ARPA-E first held a workshop on this topic last year, DOE said. Workshop participants provided expert inputs on the technical aspects of ultra-fast-triggered semiconductors, and how such devices can aid national goals to develop future high-performance resilient power systems.
To contact the author, email andreson.n.paul@gmail.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- Will There Be a Hiring Boom in Oil and Gas in 2023?
- 331 Seafarers Currently Stranded in 9 Ukrainian Ports
- Used China Cooking Oil Starting to Clean Up Dirty USA Diesel
- USA Gas Prices Continue Volatile Streak
- Aramco Eyes Stake in Foreign LNG Plant
- Baker Hughes Bags Agogo Oilfiled Subsea Contract
- Baytex Buys Ranger in $2.5B Deal
- Sparrows Aims to Replicate Middle East, Asia Success in North Sea
- DOE Splashes $48MM on USA Power Grid Resilience
- Back of WTI Oil Price Curve Has Collapsed
- Market Watcher Outlines Oil Price Moves This Week
- Henry Hub Gas Prices Should Remain Depressed in 1H 2023
- USA Drops Multiple Rigs
- Run of Weak Short Term Oil Market Data Continues
- BOEM to Hold Gulf of Mexico Oil, Gas Lease Sale in March
- Wood Group Reveals Receipt of Unsolicited Proposals
- Bay Off Southern Greece Becomes Cog in Russia Oil Supply Chain
- BofA Global Research Reveals Latest Oil Price Forecasts
- Top Headlines: Back of WTI Oil Price Curve Has Collapsed and More
- Back of WTI Oil Price Curve Has Collapsed
- Where Is the Safest Offshore Region for Oil, Gas Right Now?
- New SPR Bill Passes House
- Shell Scores Big With High Impact Pensacola Offshore Well
- Biden To Support ConocoPhillips Alaska Oil Project, Defying Greens
- Equinor Makes Oil, Gas Find Close to Troll
- Shell CEO Says World 'Desperately In Need' Of Natural Gas
- New Discoveries Make 2022 Highest Value Year In Over A Decade
- Texas Governor Requests Presidential Disaster Declaration
- China Taking Control of LNG as Global Demand Booms