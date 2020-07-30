DOE Releases Policy Extending LNG Export Term
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) is issuing a final policy statement that allows for liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to non-free trade agreement (non-FTA) countries to be extended to 2050.
The DOE originally proposed the 2050 term extension, which marks a policy change from the current practice of granting 20-year export terms, in a proposed policy statement issued for public notice and comment back in February. In its final policy statement, the DOE said it is responding to the comments received and finalizing its earlier proposal.
This final policy statement allows existing non-FTA authorization holders to apply to extend their export term through 2050 and also allows existing applicants to amend their pending non-FTA applications to request an export term through 2050, the DOE noted.
“This policy to utilize export terms through 2050 is the latest of several measures DOE, under President Trump, has taken to support U.S. LNG exports and the benefits they bring both to the United States and to our allies around the world,” U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette said in a government statement.
“Just this year, LNG exports from the United States will reduce our trade deficit by over $10 billion. Furthermore, LNG exports in the United States are providing tens of thousands of jobs and have led to the investment of billions of dollars in infrastructure,” he added.
The Under Secretary of Energy, Mark W. Menezes, said the growth of U.S. LNG exports over the last few years has redefined the global energy landscape.
The DOE highlighted that the U.S. is the top global producer of natural gas and that the country is currently in its fourth consecutive year as a net exporter of natural gas. To date, U.S. LNG exports have reached 38 countries across five continents, the DOE outlined.
Officially established in 1977, the DOE’s mission is to ensure America’s security and prosperity by addressing its energy, environmental and nuclear challenges through transformative science and technology solutions, the organization’s website states.
To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com
WHAT DO YOU THINK?
Generated by readers, the comments included herein do not reflect the views and opinions of Rigzone. All comments are subject to editorial review. Off-topic, inappropriate or insulting comments will be removed.
- How Many Oil Jobs Did Texas Lose in 1H?
- Shale Drillers Signal Bleak 2020
- NOIA Approves New Vice Chairman
- Apache and Total Strike Oil Offshore Suriname
- Covid-19 is the Elephant in the Room
- Petrofac Wins Contract for 25 UKCS Wells
- Murphy Contracts Drillship for 10 GOM Wells
- Trading Bonanza Saves Quarter for Shell and Total
- DOE Releases Policy Extending LNG Export Term
- Commissioning Support Contract Goes to Ampelmann
- Schlumberger Job Cuts to Top 21,000
- Frac is Back
- Oil Market Awaits North America Rebound
- Trump Heads to Texas
- Rosehill Files Chapter 11
- Baker Hughes Posts Smaller US Rig Count Drop
- Gulf Coast LNG Projects in Spotlight
- $4.5B Asset Sale Would Lighten Oxy Debt Load
- Chevron Buys Noble
- New Committee Aims to Retain Permian Work Force
- Schlumberger Job Cuts to Top 21,000
- Frac is Back
- Fracking Services Company Files for Chapter 11
- Study Envisions Up to 120,000 Well Reclamation Jobs
- Trump Says He Created and Saved US Oil Industry
- One-Time Heart of Shale May Never Boom Again
- Appalachia on Cusp of Energy Renaissance
- Chevron's Noble Deal Could Be New M&A Blueprint
- Oil Group Responds to New Texas Covid Rules
- $40 Could Be Magic Number for Some Oil Players