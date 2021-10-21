DOE Provides $20MM Funding for Regional CCUS Projects
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has announced $20 million in funding for four projects working to accelerate the regional deployment of carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS).
The projects are referred to as DOE’s Regional Initiatives to Accelerate CCUS Deployment, an initiative it says is designed to identify and address regional storage and transportation challenges facing the commercial deployment of CCUS. The $20 million funding will see each of the following regional initiative lead organizations receive approximately $5 million - Battelle Memorial Institute, the New Mexico Institute of Mining and Technology, the Southern States Energy Board and the University of North Dakota Energy and Environmental Research Center.
The regional initiatives identify and promote carbon storage and transport projects by addressing key technical challenges; facilitating data collection, sharing, and analysis; evaluating regional storage and transport infrastructure and promoting regional technology transfer, according to the DOE.
“Every pocket of the country can and will benefit from the clean energy transition, and that includes our expanded use of carbon capture and storage technology to remove carbon pollution from fossil fuel use,” the U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm said in a DOE statement.
“Through DOE’s Regional Initiatives projects, we are making sure states - especially those with historic ties to fossil fuel industries - can access technology innovations to abate carbon pollution and enhance their local economies so that no worker or workforce is left behind,” Granholm added in the statement.
Expanding the deployment of CCUS will reduce carbon dioxide emissions from industrial sources and is a crucial component to achieving the Biden-Harris Administration’s goal of net-zero emissions by 2050, the DOE noted.
Earlier this month, the DOE announced $45 million in funding for 12 projects to advance point-source carbon capture and storage technologies that can capture at least 95 percent of carbon dioxide emissions generated from natural gas power and industrial facilities that produce commodities like cement and steel. In August, the DOE announced $24 million in funding for nine research projects to explore and develop new methods of capturing and storing carbon from the air.
According to its website, the DOE’s mission is to ensure America’s security and prosperity by addressing its energy, environmental and nuclear challenges through transformative science and technology solutions. The organization was established back in 1977.
