DOE Pledges $162MM to Decarbonize Cars and Trucks

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has announced two new funding opportunities, totaling more than $162 million, “to improve efficiency and reduce carbon emissions among cars, trucks, and off-road vehicles”.

The programs comprise the SuperTruck 3 funding opportunity and the Low Greenhouse Gas Vehicle Technologies (LGGVT) funding opportunity. As part of the SuperTruck 3 prize, the DOE Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy’s (EERE) Vehicle Technologies Office (VTO) and Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technologies Office are partnering to offer up to $100 million in funding over four years. This funding will go towards pioneering electrified medium- and heavy-duty trucks and freight system concepts that achieve higher efficiency and lower emissions, the DOE outlined. EERE initially launched the SuperTruck initiatives in 2009, which aimed to improve heavy-duty truck freight efficiency by 50 percent, while the follow-up SuperTruck 2 in 2016 sought to double fuel efficiency for 18-wheeler trucks.

As part of the LGGVT funding opportunity, VTO is offering up to $62.75 million for innovative solutions to reduce emissions and increase efficiencies for on- and off-road vehicles. The funding will support the expansion of electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure and charging, along with community-level EV demonstrations that can lower barriers to EV adoption, the DOE highlighted.

“Getting to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 means we must aggressively cut down the largest source of emissions; the transportation sector,” Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm said in a DOE statement.

“DOE’s first two SuperTruck initiatives led the biggest truck makers in the American semi market to take massive leaps in fuel efficiency. This new funding triples down on that progress with a push towards electrifying trucks of all sizes, along with efforts to expand EV charging access and develop low-emission car engines,” Granholm added.

The application processes for the funding opportunities will include two phases; a concept paper and a full application. Concept papers are due May 13, 2021, and full applications are due July 12, 2021. The DOE noted that applicants are required to submit a plan for achieving diversity, equity, and inclusion objectives, including support for people from underrepresented groups in STEM, advancing equity within the project team, and producing benefits for underserved communities.

