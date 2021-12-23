DOE Opens Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has announced the establishment of the Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations.

The new DOE office will help deliver on President Biden’s bold climate agenda, create new, good-paying jobs for American families and workers and reduce pollution while benefitting disadvantaged communities, the DOE noted.

Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides more than $20 billion to establish the new office and support clean energy technology demonstration projects in areas including clean hydrogen, carbon capture, grid-scale energy storage and small modular reactors, the DOE outlined. The organization added that demonstration projects prove the effectiveness of innovative technologies in real-world conditions at scale in order to pave the way towards widespread adoption and deployment.

The investment in the Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations is part of the $62 billion in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that will “supercharge” the DOE’s work on clean energy demonstrations to deliver “cutting edge” clean technologies to communities and businesses across the country, the DOE highlighted. These demonstrations will fund projects totaling hundreds of millions or multiple billions of dollars in scale and will unlock massive follow-on investment from the private sector to deploy these technologies, according to the organization.

“Thanks to the investments congress made in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations will move clean energy technologies out of the lab and into local and regional economies across the country, proving the value of technologies that can deliver for communities, businesses, and markets,” Jennifer M. Granholm, the U.S. Secretary of Energy, said in an organization statement.

“This new office will hire the best and brightest talent to invest in cutting edge clean energy projects, and DOE is calling on anyone dedicated to addressing the climate crisis to roll up their sleeves and join us,” Granholm added in the statement.

Commenting on the development, Mitch Landrieu, the White House senior advisor and infrastructure implementation coordinator, said, “this new Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations reflects President Biden’s commitment to help Americans turn on the lights in their homes, drive to work, and power their businesses using clean, affordable, and sustainable energy”.

“This office will make life easier and safer for Americans all across the country,” he added in the statement.

Earlier this month, Granholm and the U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg signed a memorandum of understanding to create a Joint Office of Energy and Transportation. This joint office will support the deployment of $7.5 billion from Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to build out a national electric vehicle charging network, according to the DOE, which added that the office will help to accelerate the effective deployment of a convenient, reliable, affordable and equitable national network of charging stations.

Also in December, the DOE issued a funding opportunity announcement for up to $100 million to support the deployment of technologies that can “significantly” change how communities, industries and businesses reduce emissions, promote energy efficiency and drive grid modernization.

Biden signed the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (the Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal) into law on November 15. The deal is a critical component of the Biden-Harris Administration’s climate agenda and charges the DOE to deliver transformative benefits to American families, workers, businesses and communities, the DOE outlined in a statement at the time.

To contact the author, email andreas.exarheas@rigzone.com