DOE Negotiating SPR Oil Storage Contract Awards

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced Tuesday that it is negotiating contract awards with nine U.S. companies for the purpose of storing their U.S. produced crude oil in the country’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).

The awards under negotiation are for approximately 23 million barrels of crude oil storage, according to the DOE, which outlined that the barrels will be distributed across all four SPR sites. Most of these deliveries will be received in May and June this year, with possible early deliveries in April, according to the DOE.

Awardees can schedule the return of their oil through March 2021, minus a small amount of oil to cover the SPR’s cost of storage, the DOE revealed. The pending awards are the “initial step” toward filling the SPR to its capacity, the DOE highlighted.

“When producing oil you have two options – you either use it or you store it,” U.S. Secretary of Energy Dan Brouillette said in a DOE statement.

“With the impacts caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, we are seeing an enormous decrease in demand as our country works to contain the virus,” he added.

“This is why making storage capacity available in the SPR is so important. Providing our storage for these U.S. companies will help alleviate some of the stress on the American energy industry and its incredible workforce,” Brouillette continued.

The SPR is the world's largest supply of emergency crude oil and was established primarily to reduce the impact of disruptions in supplies of petroleum products and to carry out obligations of the United States under the international energy program, according to the U.S. energy department website. It is made up of two sites in Texas and two in Louisiana.

As of April 14, there have been 1.84 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus around the world, with 117,021 deaths, according to the latest data from the World Health Organization (WHO). The U.S. alone has seen over half a million confirmed cases and over 20,000 deaths as of April 14, according to WHO data.

